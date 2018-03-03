Pixel Noir is on its way to Nintendo Switch

Pixel Noir is a game where the player’s hallucinations could actually be the key to their salvation. This up and coming JRPG-inspired title just announced that it is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch!

The title began its journey over on Kickstarter and development for the unique game continues on at a steady pace! It’s been greenlit on Steam already, and PC demos are available now right here. But what is Pixel Noir?

According to the game’s Steam page:

“Ten years ago you were a rookie on the force when you tracked that lead to an abandoned hospital, dragging your partner Detective Cold along. There was something rotten in that rundown place. You were in over your head, but you were too proud to admit it; and it was your pride that killed your partner. With the hospital burned to the ground and nothing to exonerate you, they threw you in jail for the crime. For ten years you were haunted by unanswered questions and unspeakable horror, frightened by what you saw, what you did – and what you could still do.

Now you’re scraping by as a private eye, running a business out of a crappy apartment in downtown Pinnacle. Chasing down cheaters and lost pets isn’t much, but it’s enough to distract you from the voices you still hear at night and the monsters that always seem to creep into the fringes of your vision. But then something happens. A chance comes along…a chance to clear your name once and for all. With your sanity at stake, how can you afford not to take it?”

Solve a variety of mysteries as Pinnacle City’s cheapest Private Eye! From missing pets to murder investigations, your detective skills will earn you either fortune or face punches.

Fight enemies in turn-based combat. Unleash devastating combo attacks by teaming up with other heroes in your team!

Explore Pinnacle City-a wretched hive of scum and villainy harboring black market trade & hawked by colorful characters.

Use your investigation mode to reveal clues. Level it up over time to unearth new secrets and storylines!

Overkill mechanic: if you do too much damage, instead of knocking your enemy out, you can kill them. This will affect what type of spoils you get from battle!

New timed hit mechanics for skills including button sequences and d-pad rotation!

CRDTech card game… can you find Phil, the Dust Master?

The more classic RPG experience is the perfect title to make its way over onto the hybrid console from the Big N! We still don’t have a release date yet but you can follow the progress on the official Kickstarter page here with constant updates on when the title will come out for the Xbox One, PS4, PC, and now … the Nintendo Switch!