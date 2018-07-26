Pizza Titan Ultra Coming To PS4 Next Month With Ultimate Mech Food Delivery

Anyone can make a mech game where the goal is to destroy the opposition or the city. (Or, if you’re lucky, both.) But how many games put you in control of a giant robot with the primary function of delivering pizza? That’s right, none!

Until now. Pizza Titan Ultra originally came out for PC back in April. But now the developers behind Starwhal, Breakfall, have announced that the action game will arrive on PlayStation 4 on August 21.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game is a third person action platformer that brings “fighting and smashing things through a futuristic city, in a giant mech, to deliver pizza. Experience arcadey action with speedy attacking and dodging, while attempting to control the massive weight of a 10 story mobile pizzeria — just try not to make too much of a mess!

The description continues, “Pizza Titan Ultra is a big little indie game wearing a rad 90s aesthetic and a colour palette that gives a loud shout out to the sweet Saturday morning cartoons that inspired it. You can even build your own mech with parts taking cues from the best the mecha genre has to offer.

With equal parts city-stomping giant robot action and completely insane visual novel, Breakfall has lovingly crafted hilarious characters, but with heart. Your crew will evoke a sense of madcap camaraderie while you action roll through giant robot battles to serve hot and fresh pizza pie. Your pizzeria’s customers are wacky mashups of 80s and 90s pop culture. They never seem to JUST order pizza, bringing special requests. Mission objectives range from hunting noisy helicopters to help man-sized dogs record hip hop albums, to collecting giant floating pizza ingredients for amnesiac mercenaries with 10 foot swords. Some deliveries, the crew learns about teamwork and friendship. Other pizzas will be delivered (with pineapple) to save the world from a psychic apocalypse. Ultimately unravel the mystery of your arch nemesis, Cheezborg. How exactly did the former pizzeria mascot beloved by kids turn into a deranged robot overlord? Find out while crushing the cheezbot army along the way!”

That certainly puts that “30 minutes or less” theory to the test, now doesn’t it?

You can watch the debut trailer for Pizza Titan Ultra above and check out the features from the Steam page:

32 crazy pizza delivery missions in 8 awesome handcrafted zones of the city

Highly replayable challenges with randomized, escalating waves of enemies and delivery locations

Saturday morning level entertainment with a campaign of VIP (Very Important Pizza) deliveries

Laugh out loud funny dialogue as you pursue pizza and justice in Galactic City

Ultra customizable mech with unlockable parts and whatever paint job you feel keeps you looking radical

Choose from 4 ultra moves to meet the needs of your delivery mission

Totally destructible cityscape, with different missions asking you to be safe, smash the place, or just leave it up to you

Wear a giant cat head as you fight mouse-eared tanks to serve fast food

Yes, you get to wear a giant cat head. If that’s not a party, I’m not sure what is.

And that’s not the only platform that Breakwall has the game planned for. They’re also working on a Nintendo Switch edition so you can take your action, ahem, on the go. That doesn’t have a release date yet as the team is focusing on the PS4 version at the moment.

Check out the trailer above and prepare for killer delivery in just a few weeks! The game can be pre-ordered here on the PlayStation Store for just $11.99!