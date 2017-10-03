New ‘Planet Of The Apes: Last Frontier’ Trailer Shows Rough Decisions Ahead

According to its latest trailer, Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier has some rough decisions players have to make for both the ape and human sides in the battle.

The trailer specifically offers some insight in terms of what kind of decisions the apes need to make, as we’re introduced to one of the main characters, Khan, and his choices and motivations.

It basically recaps where things have gotten with Caesar, the main character from the Planet of the Apes games, and Khan having to make one of the toughest decisions ever: fight for the sake of the ape that motivated him, or keep his family safe from the peril of the humans? As you might expect, there are a lot of factors to consider.

The game, being developed by UK developer Imaginati Studios, is an interactive movie of sorts, built around your decision making and forming a story based on that. Not every choice you make is going to be easy, but that’s kind of the point. No matter which side you play, you’ll have to choose between doing the right thing and sometimes fighting against someone who is thought to be your ally.

Last Frontier is a spinoff from the Planet of the Apes films, taking place between the second and third chapters. But instead of being in a familiar location, it instead takes place in the Rocky Mountains, focusing on both the apes and the humans as they make decisions to move forward with survival. With the apes, that means trying to forage supplies and food for the winter, while with the humans, it’s deciding once and for all how they’ll handle their primate foes.

You can check out the trailer above and see exactly what kind of tone Imaginati is going for with the project, and fans of the film trilogy will no doubt want to dig in, even if the story doesn’t actually feature Caesar. From what we’ve seen, it should be quite a stirring experience.

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier arrives later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 ,and PC.