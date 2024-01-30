Planet Zoo Finally Coming to Consoles With PS5 and Xbox Series X Release This March

Who knew January 30 was going to the be the greatest day of the 2020s? That's right, Planet Zoo is finally coming to consoles or, more specifically, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It gets even better though. Not only is the PC-exclusive finally coming to console, it's coming soon. How soon? March 26 soon. When the console edition releases, it will cost $49.99. Meanwhile, if you pre-order the game you will get access to the following exclusive animals: the Pygmy Hippopotamus, Komodo Dragon, and Thomson's Gazelle. For an extra $10, you can nab 16 additional animals and two extra scenarios, courtesy of the Deluxe Edition. What the animals are, is not mentioned. Or you can get really crazy and get the Ultimate Edition for $119.99. This comes with the Deluxe Edition content, plus the Season Pass, which will consist of 14 different DLC releases.

For those somehow unfamiliar with Planet Zoo, it debuted back in 2019 via Frontier Developments, a studio historically best known for the RollerCoaster Tycoon and Zoo Tycoon series, but who more recently is known for Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo, and Elite Dangerous. As you can probably guess, Planet Zoo is the successor to the Zoo Tycoon series.

Upon release, the game garnered an 81 on Metacritic. How many copies it has sold to date, we don't know, but it had crossed one million copies sold within six months, making it no doubt a large financial success for Frontier Developments.

"Planet Zoo: Console Edition brings Frontier's BAFTA-nominated creative management simulation to console, complete with over 4 years' worth of features, content, and animals from the celebrated PC video game's free updates," reads an official pitch of the console edition of the game. "Featuring an incredible array of animals who think, feel, and explore the habitats you create around them, Planet Zoo allows players to nurture and learn about an array of species as they construct, customize, and manage the world's wildest zoos using intuitive console controls."

The game's official pitch continues: "Budding zookeepers can test their skills across four engaging game modes: Career, Franchise, Challenge, and Sandbox. Deep management allows players to focus on the bigger picture, or control the smallest details to ensure animals, staff, and guests can thrive, in a world where animal welfare and conservation comes first. With piece-by-piece construction, unique themes, and hundreds of building components, creating stunning zoos from the comfort of a sofa has never been easier. Players can also join a connected community with console cross-platform sharing via Frontier Workshop, with habitats, scenery, and even whole zoos available to download and share."