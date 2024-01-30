Planet Zoo Reveals Upcoming Console Release

Since releasing in 2019, Planet Zoo has become a hit for developer Frontier Developments. The game's Steam page is littered with players giving the game high reviews, mostly matching the critical reception. If you're looking for a game that lets you build your very own zoo full of life-like animals, it's hard to find a better one than Planet Zoo. However, the game has never made its way outside of the PC ecosystem, meaning the potential playerbase isn't quite as big as it could be. Fortunately, it looks like that's all about to change as Frontier teased a console release for Planet Zoo today.

Planet Zoo Console Release Tease

As you can see above, there's not too much to this tease. It's a 10-second video showing a controller on a counter with two characters working in the background. There's no release date attached. Frontier didn't even announce what consoles the game is coming to. However, it's clearly a tease for the console version given the prominence of the controller.

While we can't tell for sure which consoles Planet Zoo is coming to, the controller in the video has a similar layout to the PlayStation 5 controller. The analog sticks are both at the bottom of the controller, matching Sony's preferred style. That doesn't necessarily mean it isn't also coming to Xbox consoles, but PlayStation seems like a sure thing after this trailer. Of course, the team could be tricking us and using a generic controller. We'll just have to wait and see when Frontier says more.

What is Planet Zoo?

Planet Zoo is a simulation game where players build and run their own zoo. It features both a story mode and a sandbox mode. The former lets players trot around the world checking out different animals in various habitats. The latter gives players the ability to let their imaginations run wild. Either way, they'll have access to everything from lions to elephants, which have all been given distinct personalities.

When starting up a new zoo, players can have full control of their zoo, managing even the smallest details. They'll also be able to create unique enclosures for each animal using the different land sculpting tools Planet Zoo gives them access to. They can also take their creations online to share them with other players or get inspiration from the community.

Planet Zoo is available now on PC.