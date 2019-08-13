Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Trailer Leaks

Electronic Arts has been teasing and even performing some testing on their upcoming Plants vs. Zombies title as of late, with fans waiting patiently to learn more. A recent trademark was filed for Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville by EA, which has led many to believe this is the title that is in the works. While the devs have remained fairly silent about the game, it would appear that a trailer has leaked, revealing a bit of gameplay, the official title, and the overall tone of what fans can expect.

Twitter user “Uncharted Scopes” recently took to the social media to share the Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville trailer, which was then spotted by Wario64. As can be seen in the video below, the upcoming installment certainly has just about everything fans of the series could hope for. There is plenty of ridiculous action, various sentient plants that are armed to the teeth, and the overboard antics that players are accustomed to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plants Vs Zombies Battle For the Neighborhood trailer leak https://t.co/amIzZOv62S — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 13, 2019

Seeing as this is a leak, it is always important to remember to keep the salt nearby, no matter how good everything looks. While it is entirely possible that this is an official trailer that happens to have leaked a bit early, we just won’t know for sure until EA confirms as much.

Electronic Arts recently sent out invites for players to test out the upcoming Plants vs. Zombies game, which is a shooter. “Get involved in the Community Playtesting program for a chance to be invited to the upcoming playtest for the new Plants vs. Zombies shooter (codename Picnic), made by the team that created PvZ Garden Warfare!” the invitation said. “The Picnic Closed Alpha will give registered players a first glimpse into the new game – you don’t want to miss out! Please remember that this is a confidential playtest that requires you to be a part of Community Playtesting.”

There is no release date for the new Plants vs. Zombies game at this time, but it is in development for PC and consoles.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited for the next entry in the Plants vs. Zombies series? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!