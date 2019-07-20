EA Sends Out Invites to Test New Plants vs. Zombies Shooter

Invitations are now going out from Electronic Arts to test out an upcoming Plants vs. Zombies game, according to reports from players who have received such messages. Details regarding what the game will actually be called and when the test will take place aren’t known, but we do at least know a few things about this new project based on the invites. It’s currently codenamed “Picnic,” it’s a shooter, and it’s made by the same team that developed Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare.

These invites appear to have gone out to players within the past few days based on the messages that have been posted online in different Plants vs. Zombies communities. The messages call for players who are part of EA’s Community Playtesting program to participate in the test so long as they sign up for the closed alpha ahead of its launch.

“Get involved in the Community Playtesting program for a chance to be invited to the upcoming playtest for the new Plants vs. Zombies shooter (codename Picnic), made by the team that created PvZ Garden Warfare!” the invitation that’s been sent out to players said. “The Picnic Closed Alpha will give registered players a first glimpse into the new game – you don’t want to miss out! Please remember that this is a confidential playtest that requires you to be a part of Community Playtesting.”

Another screenshot of an invite which was shared on ResetEra said that the test would be on the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4, though that doesn’t necessarily mean that the game itself will only be on those platforms.

Though the playtest was deemed confidential by EA, it was inevitable that players would share news of their invites if enough people are getting them. Perhaps the intent is that the playtest itself will be confidential where no discussions about the gameplay are allowed nor will players be able to share videos or images from it, though considering how most closed tests for games usually go, players will work around any restrictions regardless.

Only those who are logged into their EA accounts associated with the playtesting program will be able to sign up for this alpha preview. A new Plants vs. Zombies game was confirmed just a few days ago, though this title appears to be a separate project.