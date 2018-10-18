Taco Bell Giving Away a Platinum Limited Edition Xbox One X Bundle

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s teaser from Taco Bell, we’ve got our first look at the special price at the end of that long, long burrito-filled tunnel. Feast your eyes, gamers, because this stunning platinum Xbox One X is up for grabs so prepare those tummies (and those butts), because we foresee a lot of Taco Bell in your future:

According to Xbox Wire, the bundle won’t just come with the shiny new color scheme, but also will have the traditional Taco Bell “ring” sound at the start up. Also included is three months of the Xbox Game Pass and an Xbox Gold membership, as well as an Xbox Elite Controller in the glacier white.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So when does it start? The promotion begins on October 18 and will run all the way until November 21. Hope you like Chalupas, because in order to enter a purchase of the 5 dollar Double Chalupa Box is required. From there, text in the unique code where Taco Bell will randomly select winners every 10 minutes.

When do the bundles arrive? According to the site, as early as 72 hours!

This giveaway comes at the perfect time because Xbox just rolled out a pretty massive update for their consoles, including Alexa support and the shiny new avatar systems. For more about that special new feature, Microsoft previously mentioned:

“The Xbox Skill for Cortana and Alexa is available today in the U.S. This feature enables people to use their voice to navigate and interact with Xbox through Cortana and Alexa-enabled devices – expanding voice navigation beyond previous Kinect and headset capabilities. With the Xbox Skill, people can use voice commands to power on/off their console, adjust volume, launch games and apps, start and stop broadcasts on Mixer, capture screenshots, and more. For example, if you have the Xbox skill enabled on your Echo just say “Alexa, launch Forza Horizon 4” and this command will automatically turn on your console, sign you in, and launch Forza Horizon 4. Look for the Xbox Skill in the Alexa Skill Store or the Cortana Skill Store to get started.”

Ready to get your Taco Bell on? The promotion kicks off tomorrow!