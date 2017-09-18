Player Mod Adds Shirtless Mario to Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

A shirtless version of Mario is now playable in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U thanks to a player-made mod.

The mod from SmashingRenders that’s aptly titled “Shirtless Mario!” swaps out Mario’s traditional outfit for some beach apparel instead. His famous hat is preserved in the mod, but he’s traded out the rest of his garb for bare feet and a pair of red and white shorts.

SmashingRenders is no stranger to creating mods for a variety of Nintendo characters, so Smash players and Mario fans can rest easy knowing that the shirtless version of the not-a-plumber was created with the utmost detail. With past projects like putting Bowser into a bunny outfit, creating hipster versions of Smash fighters, and working on other iconic characters like Kirby and Pokemon, SmashRenders has plenty of different mods to check out.

Since the initial reveal of the bare-chested Nintendo icon came from a recent more in-depth look at Super Mario Odyssey, the shirtless sensation took the Internet by storm. Throughout all of his Goomba-stomping endeavors, Mario has typically been outfitted with his traditional red and blue outfit, so seeing the Italian with much less was an unexpected development that confirmed that Mario does, in fact, have nipples.

There’s been nothing in the past that would persuade players to think otherwise, but seeing a shirtless Mario was apparently a pretty startling reveal that attracted a lot of interest during the Nintendo Direct broadcast. Viewers were quick to share the revelation through social media, and despite the multiple reveals that took place during Nintendo’s livestream, shirtless Mario hung in there with the most exciting news.

If you’re well-versed in the realm of modding your own games, Smash in particular, you can check out the mod itself and download it to get the hottest new version of Mario on your Wii U.

