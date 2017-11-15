PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Creator Doesn’t Want Game Of The Year Honors

One of 2017’s most noteworthy titles has to be PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Bluehole Games has done a phenomenal job with the game, selling 20 million copies on Steam and setting all sorts of records for concurrent players. And that audience is going to get even bigger when the game debuts on Xbox One next month.

That said, some people believe that the game has earned a nod when it comes to the best games of the year, though some are arguing that it’s not at that level, what with its many glitches and the fact that it’s not even fully released yet. (It’s currently in Early Access on Steam.)

But now “PlayerUnknown” himself, creative director Brendan Greene, has chimed in, speaking to IGN about why he feels that, although the game is a success, it’s hardly something in the game of the year category.

“Personally, I don’t want to win a Game of the Year award,” he explained. “While I would love to win it for the team, I think this year there have been far better games.” With that, he named a few examples of what he think should win, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Horizon Zero Dawn.

“They’re just wonderful, wonderful games,” he noted. “I think they will probably win it. I would hope they would win it.” And while he noted that a Battlegrounds nod would be “a nice feature in their cap” for the team at Bluehole, he also said, “I don’t know if we deserve it.”

Oddly enough, we actually had a conversation yesterday asking if a game like Battlegrounds should even be considered for a GOTY nod. It has made some waves, to be sure, and there seems to be an awfully large community built behind the game, but it’s still in testing phase, and not everyone can get behind the whole Battle Royale gimmick. Plus, there’s Fortnite to consider.

Whatever the case, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will go down as one of 2017’s most successful titles – and that may be enough for Greene and Bluehole.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now on Steam in Early Access, and will release for Xbox One on December 12th.