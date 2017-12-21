PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Hits 30 Million Players In Time For 1.0 Launch

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has clearly become one of this year's biggest games, as it's managed to reach an epic amount of players in its Early Access phase, while at the same time gathering a pretty good audience with its launch on Xbox One earlier this month. But now, with the 1.0 version up and running, the team has announced that its audience has pushed to an even higher level.

CH Kim, who serves as the CEO for PUBG Corp. and executive producer on the game, recently sent out a press release, announcing that the game has reached 30 million players across both Steam and Xbox One. Here's the full text from the press release:

"The day has arrived. Nine months ago, we celebrated PUBG's release into Early Access and began collaborating with our players to bring PUBG Corp.'s Battle Royale vision to life. Now we have a new milestone to celebrate: after a tremendously successful and instructive Early Access phase, we're launching PUBG's version 1.0 on PC, which will include our new desert map Miramar, vaulting and climbing, and all of the other features the community has been helping us refine. We're excited to begin the second part of PUBG's journey, and this is just the start of our commitment to the development of this game.

2017 has been a phenomenal year for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. With over 30 million players globally across PC platforms and the Xbox Game Preview program, we owe the success we've experienced this year to the community, whose passion has inspired all of us here at PUBG Corp. to make the very best game we can. We'll continue to fine tune the Battle Royale experience and will introduce additional in-game content, including new crates, to become available in early 2018."

He also made notes of a few things that are coming up for the game, including improvements to gunplay, sound, animations, network stability and anti-cheating measures, as well as some free goodies, including a "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" shirt, as pictured below.

"After 1.0 is out, we will continue to uphold our open development principles and keep listening to your feedback, as we have done through Alpha, Beta and Early Access stages of the process. Reaching version 1.0 for us means establishing the basic structure for the smooth Battle Royale gameplay of our game. Balancing and polishing in terms of gunplay, sound, animations and other features and systems will continue after launch.

We've been working hard to address some of the most important issues for our community members and have seen some improvements recently that we wanted to share with you.

We've implemented two waves of adjustments to deal with server stability issues since PC 1.0 test build #3 hit our test servers. We estimate that there was around 50% decrease in stability issues experiences by players. However, we understand that this is not enough. We have identified various causes for the stability issues and are expecting progressive improvements going forward."

The full post can be found here, but it sounds like Bluehole has some cool stuff coming up for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds soon. Keep those chicken dinners coming!

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available now for PC, and is in Game Preview on Xbox One.