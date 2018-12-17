‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’: Here’s How It Fares On PlayStation 4

After spending about a year being a console exclusive on Xbox One, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has finally made its debut on the PlayStation 4. It includes three open maps that players have been playing through over the past few months, as well as those 100-player skirmishes where the sole survivor gets that delicious Chicken Dinner.

But the real question is, after a year or so on other platforms, how well does the game fare on Sony‘s hardware? Keep in mind that when the game made its debut late last year on Xbox One, it wasn’t the most graceful of transitions, as it ran into an abundant amount of technical issues.

The good news is that the PS4 version isn’t nearly as technically broken as that version was, though there are some things that can be improved upon. As it stands, however, PUBG fans will thoroughly enjoy this port.

The big reason for this is because the core gameplay remains intact. PUBG still feels like PUBG even with the DualShock 4, whether you’re trying to peg a target from a distance or swinging away at close range with a frying pan. The rules still apply beautifully here, as you evade walls that close in on you and try to stay alive the best you can, in the hopes of scoring that precious dinner.

As far as where the technical gaffes lie, it’s with objects that react wildly in the environment. PUBG on PS4 suffers from some pop-up on more than one occasion, particularly when there are a lot of objects within the environment.

But it’s not game-breaking by any means, as it still keeps a somewhat smooth frame rate (around 30 frame per second- it’s not as speedy as it is on PC, but still not bad) and solid collision detection. It ain’t a pretty game, but it technically holds up.

As for online performance, the sessions we took part in were up to speed. We connected to matches fairly easily, even during peak hours over the weekend; and we got into matches in almost the same time as the PC version.

But the real question is if players will jump in considering that Fortnite has been running for much longer on the hardware, and with better technical efficiency. That’s really up to you. If you’re a PUBG devotee, then this game will definitely live up to your standards. But if you’ve outgrown what it has to offer, there’s nothing really incredible here that will bring you back, as the only exclusives are Sony cosmetic items from Uncharted and The Last of Us. They’re cool exclusives, but that’s about it.

If it’s a good Battle Royale game that you want to sink your teeth into over the holiday season, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a reasonable choice for just $30. Plus, with three maps and countless opponents to take on (the game is surprisingly loaded), it’s got something substantial to offer. That said, if the developers could iron out those little visual kinks, that would be greaaaaat…

