PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile Games Have Launched In China, And Are Already Big Hits

While PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is garnering a huge audience across both Xbox One and PC, it just debuted a new format overseas – and is making just as big a killing over there, if not bigger.

A while back, Tencent garnered the publishing rights to PUBG games in China, where it expected to launch not one but two mobile games surrounding the hit multiplayer battle royale hit. And this past weekend, both games launched, and to surprisingly resounding numbers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PUBG: Army Attack and PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield are available now in that country, and based on early numbers, it’s already a colossal success, with more than 75 million players pre-registering for both titles. Exact download numbers weren’t given yet, but both games are clocking in at number one and number two, respectively, on the download charts. So, yeah, they could be something big.

Now, as far as why there are two games, they actually divide up the action across different fields. Army Attack, for instance, was developed by Tencent‘s Timi Studio, and focuses exclusively on land, sea and air battles; while Exhilarating Battlefield acts more as the traditional PUBG style of experience, put together by the developers at Lightspeed and Quantum Studio.

As far as whether or not the PUBG formula can carry over to the mobile front, there’s some gameplay below that features it in action on the iPhone X – and it looks quite close to its PC and Xbox One counterparts, mind a few glitches here and there. (Thanks to Resetera for the link!)

As far as how the gameplay works, we haven’t had a chance to check it out, since the game wasn’t released on our shores. However, it looks like both games support touch-screen play, as well as the option to use a controller – probably something a lot of players prefer.

It’s very unlikely we’ll see these games wind up on our shores, since they were made exclusively for the Chinese gaming market. That’s a shame, because they would certainly push PUBG‘s popularity to new heights – especially to on-the-go players.

Don’t fret, as you can still enjoy the original PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for PC and Xbox One right now.