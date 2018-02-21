PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Is Testing Ping-based Matchmaking

A solution for ping disparities between PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players is being explored that would separate players based on their ping.

Following an announcement made late last year where a plan was suggested that would introduce a maximum ping limit, the PUBG team has decided to go a different route for now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Unlike the method considered earlier, we are going to divide the matching pool depending on ping,” the latest update read. “This means that the users with lower pings will be prioritized during matchmaking. The team is expecting to improve the overall play experience by splitting the matching pool rather than restricting connection depending on ping. Preparations are underway to test this method in some regions, with first trials planned to start this week.”

The ping fixes were delayed initially to invest more time into anti-cheat features, a plan to counter the prevalent cheating that goes on in PUBG. As for the development roadmap, the announcement also said that the plans for future content and updates couldn’t be revealed just yet and asked for players’ understanding until the appropriate time came.

For now, a new test server patch has been detailed to show a full list of changes coming to the test servers that’ll spend some time there being tested and changed before going live for all players. The full patch notes for the test server can be seen below.

World

Replaced some fences in Miramar to unbreakable fences or walls in order to optimize the client.

Gameplay

When the player is riding in the airplane, they will no longer be able to see the inside of the airplane. This is to improve the early game client and server performance

Other players will be visible once they jump out of the airplane

When riding the airplane, you can check the number of remaining passengers via the new UI element at the bottom left of the screen

Replays

When reporting someone through the replay system, we now receive a 1 minute replay file centered on the point of your report

It is impossible to report through a replay file which has been created longer than a week ago

It is impossible to report the same player multiple times in the same replay file

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the player would die from falling when vaulting and climbing

Fixed the issue where after reconnecting to the game, the player would get a glitched view when using ADS on their weapon

Fixed the issue where the player didn’t receive any damage after entering a vehicle from a prone position and then exiting while the vehicle was moving

Fixed the issue where after entering the vehicle (passenger seat) from prone position and using heal/boost items, the player was shown using the items in prone position instead of sitting down

Misc.