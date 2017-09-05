PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Cosmetic Items Are Selling For Crazy Prices On Steam

As we recently reported, PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds has rolled out the requisite paid cosmetic loot boxes, and a lot of fans aren't happy. That said, it seems a certain segment the PUBG fanbase have no problem paying for loot, as cosmetic items are selling for big money on the Steam Community Marketplace.

For those unfamiliar, the Steam Marketplace lets players buy and sell in-game items for real-world cash, and some of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds new duds are fetching some slightly ridiculous prices. The most prized possession seems to be a rather ugly purple miniskirt, which is being sold for around $600. Or you can pick up PlayerUnknown's own bandana for $400 and his trench coat for about $300. You can check out a full list of all the PUBG stuff on sale, right here.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds still has some ways to go before it matches the Steam Marketplace insanity of games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2, where individual items sell for as much as $2000. So yeah, if anybody ever tells you you're wasting your money on gaming, inform them that it could be much, much worse.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' titular creator explained the early addition of paid cosmetic items this week, and getting a hot Steam Marketplace cooking was one of the motivations…

"While our intention was and still is to add [paid cosmetic crates] to the game when we move into actual release, we do need to test it prior to launch and at Early Access so that it is stable and ready to be fully introduced to our community. I do understand your concerns about the system, but I feel testing for a sturdy economy on the Steam Marketplace is necessary at this stage and ultimately beneficial for the game."

Well, consider the "getting people to play too much for cosmetics" mission a success!

PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds is currently available on Steam Early Access. The full version of the game launches on PC and Xbox One this holiday season.

