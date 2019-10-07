PlayStation 25th Anniversary Collection Includes a Hoodie, Wallets, Mugs and More

PlayStation celebrated its 25th anniversary in North America and Europe in September, and a wave of merch was released to mark the occassion. It includes everything from t-shirts and notepads to socks and steel mugs. However, the crown jewel of the collection is definitely the PlayStation hoodie.

You can shop the entire PlayStation 25th anniversary collection right here with prices that range from $9.99 to $39.99. The hoodie is available here in sizes XS to XL. All of the items are currently in pre-order with shipping slated for sometime in late November. The PlayStation collection also includes additional items – like a range of ugly PlayStation Christmas sweaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Sony recently revealed the limited edition Death Stranding PlayStation 4 Pro console, which comes complete with a physical copy of the game and an orange translucent DualShock 4 controller that’s inspired by the BB pod. At the time of writing, Pre-orders are live via Best Buy for $399.99 with shipping slated for November 8th. That’s a pretty solid deal if you’re dying to experience this very bizarre game on a very bizarre-looking console.

The Death Stranding PS4 Pro design features inky black handprints dripping down the white console background and Death Stranding branding printed in gold on the middle media bar. However, the controller is the most intriguing (and polarizing) aspect of the design. Sony notes that “you can gently rock the controller to emulate holding the BB pod in your own hands.” Indeed, it might be the creepiest PS4 controller Sony has ever made.

For more news, media, and information on Death Stranding, be sure to check out all our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.