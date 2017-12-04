PlayStation 3 Emulator Picking Up Speed On PC

(Source: RPCS3)

It’s always fascinating to see what emulation creators can do when it comes to making games work for a format that they weren’t even intended for. A good example of this would be the Wii U emulator, which allows The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to run on PC with ease.

But another team is hard at work on an emulator called RPCS3, which enables certain PlayStation 3 games to be played on PC. The team has been hard at work on the emulation engine for some time, but, according to Kotaku, they’ve finally gotten to the point where some games are able to run on the emulator.

Even though the games aren’t quite perfect – there’s notable slowdown and a few slight glitches – the video below shows improvements with certain games on the emulator, including God of War, Ratchet & Clank, LittleBigPlanet and Gran Turismo. You can see the video below.

More details are available over on the official RPCS3 blog page, and although it’s a bit on the technical side, it’s really something for emulation fans – though nothing obviously beats the original PlayStation 3, or, for that matter, the PlayStation Now service.

There are still improvements being made to certain games, like Uncharted 3, The Last of Us and Killzone 3, since they crash pretty often, but at least the team is getting somewhere.

You can learn more about the RPCS3 project at this page.