You Can Get A PlayStation 4 System And Accessories For Black Friday Prices Right Now

This week is a pretty big one for deal hunters, as Black Friday is set to take place and save gamers hundreds of dollars with markdowns on hardware, software and more. But here’s some good news – you won’t have to wait until this Thanksgiving to get your hands on some good Sony stuff.

That’s because a number of retailers have gotten a jump on marking down Sony’s PlayStation 4 Slim console, along with a few accessories.

WalMart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop and Amazon all have the PlayStation 4 Slim marked down to $199, down $100 from the usual price. This is for the 1TB model of the system, and was considered one of the “hot” deals for Black Friday. This coincided with a $199 commercial that ran tonight with The Walking Dead, signifying the (temporary) lower price.

That said, not all the retailers are lowering their price yet. Kohl’s is set to offer the $199 price for the system, along with some additional Kohl’s cash to enable purchasers to get a game or two along with it. GameStop also hasn’t marked down the PlayStation 4 Pro to $349 yet, probably saving that deal for when its Black Friday sale takes place on Thanksgiving.

But a majority are, and it’s a good opportunity to pick up a system for your loved ones this holiday season.

Retailers also appear to be offering a few accessories marked down early as well. Best Buy and GameStop are offering PlayStation 4 Dual Shock 4 controllers for $39.99 apiece, including exclusive “clear” colored ones (red and white) for collectors. It’s unknown if the price is for all its Dual Shock 4 models, but that appears to be the case thus far.

Some game markdowns may also be taking place, with some games going down to $20. We know Best Buy has quite a few of them, including Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Horizon Zero Dawn, for $20, so it never hurts to do some looking around to secure your favorite games to go alongside your new system.

So stock up your dollars and your gift cards. It’s a good time to pick up a PlayStation 4 Slim and a few things to go along with it!