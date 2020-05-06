PlayStation 4 Gets New John Wick Game Today

✖

The PlayStation 4 just got a new John Wick game. More specifically, today John Wick Hex released on the PS4, giving the system its first official John Wick game. The game -- which is available for just $20 -- is pitched as a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game. In other words, it's not the AAA action John Wick game of our dreams, but it is pretty good.

In addition to requiring you to splash $20, the game asks for 1.95 GB of space, which is tiny compared to the massive install game sizes of modern gaming. Meanwhile, in order to complete the game, you will need 6 to 7 hours. The game isn't very long, but it can be quite challenging.

For those that don't know: John Wick Hex debuted last year via the PC, developer Bithell Games, and publisher Good Shepard Entertainment. Upon release, it failed to set the world on fire, but it did debut to a decent 74 on Metacritic.

In addition to PS4, John Wick Hex is also available on PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, nor an Xbox One port, nor any other port.

"Become The Baba Yaga. John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like John Wick, the professional hitman of the critically acclaimed film franchise," reads an official pitch of the game. "Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun-fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must make quick decisions and choose every action and attack they make, all the while considering their immediate cost and consequences."

