‘PlayStation 4’ Malicious Message Hack Fixed, According to Sony

The team over at Sony recently provided an update regarding that malicious message exploit PlayStation 4 players have been experiencing that has ended up bricking up consoles entirely. Sony updated players yesterday that they were aware of the issue and now it looks like it’s been resolved entirely.

The UK PlayStation help desk responded to a post on Twitter stating that the issue has been targeted – and fixed – as well as a clarification regarding “bricking”:

We’ve since fixed the issue, and it wasn’t bricking consoles, just sending them into a crash loop that can be quickly fixed in under 5 minutes. Delete the message on the PS mobile app, go into Safe Mode, use Option 5, console back to normal. ^DB — Ask PlayStation UK (@AskPS_UK) October 15, 2018

“We’ve since fixed the issue, and it wasn’t bricking consoles, just sending them into a crash loop that can be quickly fixed in under 5 minutes. Delete the message on the PS mobile app, go into Safe Mode, use Option 5, console back to normal,” mentioned the Twitter response. The quick fix also seems to be having some success, at least according to Reddit.

The original issue became known on October 13 when one Redditor mentioned he received a message that all but bricked his PS4 platform. Sony is saying it’s not technically bricking, though it was a serious matter all the same.

The team also added the additional steps just to be on the safe side:

Delete the malicious message from the PlayStation mobile app. Restart your PS4 in Safe Mode. Here are official instructions via Sony: “Once the PS4 system is off, press and hold the power button again. Release it after you hear the second beep: one beep will sound when you first press, and another seven seconds later.” Select “Rebuild Database.”

Luckily, it seems that the issue has been taken care of and hopefully those affected can get everything back into working order soon. Have you experienced any of these issues since the malware was first spotted? Sound off with your experiences in the comment section below.