The Adorable PlayStation 4 Mini Controller Just Got a Smaller Price

The PlayStation 4 Mini Wired Gamepad from Hori has many of the essential features that you’ll find in a DualShock4, only in an adorable package that’s 40% smaller. If you have kids or tiny hands the controller is an absolute steal right now at only $20. That’s $10 off the list price – which matches an all-time low. At that price, it would be worth buying just to give to co-op game losers as punishment. Grab one here at a discount while you can!

The PS4 Mini Wired Gamepad features dual analog sticks, triggers, and modified touch pad functions. It also has a simple form factor that’s designed to make it easier to grip with small hands. However, it does not include the following DualShock4 features: light bar, stereo headset jack, speaker, vibration, and motion sensing. There’s also a 10-foot cord. Still, it will get the job done and the price is hard to beat. Everybody in the family can get in on the action. The official description reads:

“Built for young gamers, the Officially Licensed mini wired gamepad for PS4 systems is Designed to fit smaller hands while providing the same great gaming experience you have come to expect with PS4 systems. Get started with a growing library of family friendly games as you learn and grow as a gamer. With dual analog sticks, triggers, and modified touch pad functions, this Controller has all the essential functions needed to play most PS4 games. Built for easy, plug and play compatibility, this wired Controller never needs to be charged to get you started quickly and keep you in the game. Great for companion play, the mini wired gamepad opens gaming to whole family. Does not include the following advanced features that a dualshock 4 wireless Controller offers – light bar, stereo headset jack, speaker, dual motors, and motion sensor.”

Features:

• Officially licensed by Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

• Easy grip with all essential controls.

• Plug-N-Play with 10ft cable.

• 40% smaller than DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller.

• Compatible with most PS4 games*.

* Does not include the following advanced features that a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller offers – Light bar, stereo headset jack, speaker, dual motors, and motion sensor.

