The PlayStation 4 Pro Just Got a Black Friday Level Deal

If you didn’t pull the trigger during one of the PlayStation 4 deals that happened around Black Friday, you have another opportunity for a big discount. Toys “R” Us is currently selling the PS4 Pro through Rakuten for $339.99 with free shipping when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. That’s a discount of $60.

In fact, this deal is part of a Rakuten sitewide sale that offers 10% off off any order using the code SAVE10, and 15% off orders of $100 or more with the SAVE15 code. Obviously, the PS4 falls into the latter category, but you can shop the rest of Rakuten’s gaming selection if you would like to apply the discount to games, different consoles, accessories, and more. Just keep the following section from Rakuten’s terms and conditions for the sale in mind:

“*15% Off Sitewide Coupon : 15% discount up to $75 maximum discount when total value amounts to $100 or more (excluding tax and shipping) valid from 1/18/18 at 12:00AM (PST) until 1/18/18 at 11:59PM (PST) or until promotional funding is exhausted, whichever occurs first. Rakuten.com reserves the right to cancel, modify or limit the promotion at any time in its sole discretion. This promotion is open only to individuals 18 or older and must establish a Rakuten.com account or be signed into their Rakuten.com account to apply the Coupon Code SAVE15.This Coupon Code is valid for one-time use when the total value amounts to $100 or more.”

“These Coupon can be used only once per account within a single transaction with one merchant, while supplies last. Limit one redemption for each coupon per household. Coupon code exclude certain products due to the merchant’s sales restriction. Gift cards cannot be redeemed in conjunction with this promotion. Bulk purchases made by re-sellers do not qualify. This promotion is not valid with any other offer. You are responsible to pay for any applicable sales tax on your purchase and this is valid in U.S. only.”

As noted, you’ll need to login to your Rakuten account in order to take advantage of the deal. Setting up an account is easy – and free. Jump on the deal quickly because it’s only good through the end of the day today, January 18th.

