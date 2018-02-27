PlayStation Store Sale Offers Red Dead Redemption, Uncharted, Witcher III, and More For Cheap

The latest weekly sale for the US PlayStation Store once again brings incredible deals for players looking to increase their gaming library a bit. Whether you’re looking for an RPG experience with The Witcher II, or simply looking at a different shooter experience with Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands or Titanfall 2, there is definitely a lot of options this week for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita users.

To make things a little bit easier, we’re going to break it down between the three platforms of choice starting with the most recent PlayStation 4. If you’re looking to save a few bucks, we’ve got you covered. Let’s get started.

PlayStation 4 deals:

Armello Deluxe – $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $40.19 Deluxe – $46.89 Gold – $66.99

Axiom Verge – $9.99

Banner Saga Complete Pack + Survival Mode – $18.99

Battle Chasers: Nightwar – $17.99

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass – $14.99 Revolution – $19.79 + Titanfall 2 – $19.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $23.99

The Bridge – $2.39

Bully – $8.99

Call of Duty: WWII – $38.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $23.99

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $4.49

Darkest Dungeon – $9.99

Destiny 2 – $32.99 Deluxe – $59.99 Expansion Pass Bundle – $53.99

Dirt 4 – $23.99

Dying Light – $9.99 The Following – $14.99

ECHO – $14.25

The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind – $20.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $29.99

Enter the Gungeon – $7.49

F1 2017 – $23.99

The Flame in the Flood – $5.99

For Honor – $19.79 Deluxe – $25.19 Gold – $39.99

Grand Theft Auto III – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $17.49

Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99

Grand Theft Auto Vice City – $8.99

Gran Turismo Sport – $32.99 Deluxe – $47.99

Gravity Rush 2 – $17.99

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 – $15.99

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $20.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $32.49

ICEY – $8.99

The Inner World – $7.49

INSIDE – $7.99

The King of Fighters XIV – $29.99 Character pack – $9.99

L.A. Noire – $29.99

The Last of Us Remastered – $9.99

Limbo – $2.99 & INSIDE – $8.99

Linelight – $3.99

Manhunt – $8.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – $29.99 Character Pass – $20.99 Deluxe – $44.99 Costume Pass – $20.99

Max Payne – $8.99

The Metronomicon – $11.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY – $11.99 Season Pass – $14.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $37.49 Gold – $67.49 Silver – $52.49

Mortal Kombat XL – $9.99 XL Pack – $12.49 Klassic Pack 2 – $1.99 Kombat Pack – $4.99 Kombat Pack 2 – $9.99

Moto Racer 4 – $9.99

Nex Machina – $5.99

Nidhogg – $8.99

Nioh – The Complete Edition – $24.99

Okami HD – $13.99

Oxenfree – $4.99

Prey – $19.99

Pyre – $9.99

Resident Evil 7 biohazard – $23.99 Gold – $39.99 Season Pass – $20.99

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder – $8.99

Rock of Ages 2: Complete Bundle – $11.99

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $29.99 Gold – $44.99

Sportsfriends – $5.24

Steep – Winter Games Edition – $29.99 Gold – $39.99

Street Fighter V – $29.99 Deluxe – $55.99

Sundered – $9.99

Tales from the Borderlands – $7.49

Tekken 7 – $29.99 Deluxe – $46.74

The Town of Light – $9.99

Three Fourths Home – $2.49

Titanfall 2 – $5.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $19.79 Deluxe – $25.19 Gold – $39.99

Tumblestone – $5.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $19.99

The Warriors – $8.99

Watch Dogs 2 – $19.79 Deluxe – $25.19 Gold – $39.99

What Remains of Edith Finch – $10.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $19.99 Blood and Wine – $9.99 Complete – $19.99 Expansion Pass – $12.49 Hearts of Stone – $4.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $19.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $15.99

PlayStation 3 deals:

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $19.99

The Bridge – $2.39

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $19.99

Limbo – $2.99

Red Dead Redemption Game + Undead Nightmare – $15.99 Undead Nightmare – $5.99

Rocke of Ages 2: Complete Bundle – $11.99

Tales from the Borderlands – $7.49

Author’s note: We definitely recommend TellTale’s Tales from the Borderlands. This game, though not a usual Borderlands game, is a hilarious rendition of the classic world where Handsome Jack rules all. The dialogue is witty, the gameplay is engaging, and the new wannabe Vault Hunter cast of characters are just too good not to love. For it being so cheap, we definitely would be doing you a disservice if we didn’t at least mention that as a recommended buy!

PlayStation Vita

The PlayStation Vita portion is noticeably smaller. The handheld, though fantastic in theory, did not do as well as Sony would have hoped with its limited memory capacity and even smaller library of interest. Still, players did enjoy it for its remote play and on-the-go quality. For those that still love and cherish their Vita, the below deals are for you:

Axiom Verge – $9.99

The Bridge – $2.39

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $4.49

Limbo – $2.99

Severed – $4.49

Three Fourths Home – $2.49

Yomawari: Night Alone – $7.99 + htoLNIQ – $11.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $15.99

Limbo was a fantastic indie title that has made its way across all platforms. If you’re looking for a haunting narrative with a simplistic game style, you’ll definitely want to give that a look.

Title spotlight:

Our title spotlight is Assassin’s Creed Origins. This game was the perfect comeback for a staling franchise. From constant post-launch content updates to keep players coming back, to the effortless and vast story over the expansive lands of ancient Egypt. There was nothing about this game that wasn’t stunning.

Here’s a blurb from our full review:

All in all, Assassin’s Creed Origins offers a truly stunning game experience that is unique, yet familiar at the same time. Origins is the comeback title that many veterans of this long-standing franchise have been begging for and we’ve finally got it. A thrilling story, immersive and dynamic environments, characters you truly can’t help but to admire and care for – Origins is it. It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in