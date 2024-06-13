PlayStation 5 Console Update Improves Discord, Accessories, and More

PlayStation 5 owners got a new update to download for their consoles on Thursday, and as a nice change of pace, it actually does something this time beyond just improving stability and making under-the-hood changes that players don't get to know about. While this PlayStation 5 update released on June 13th actually addresses a few different areas of the console, the most notable one for those who use their console to engage with others is the fact that Discord now actually works like users would hope it would by allowing people to join Discord calls right from their consoles.

PlayStation has boasted Discord support for PS5 consoles since earlier in the year when the communication tool was implemented, but it had some annoying caveats that made it far less convenient than the PC or mobile versions. Discord users who wanted to talk on the PS5 had to use their apps anyway to get in and out of voice calls but it was at least a solution that allowed people to talk to their friends while being on a console.

Now, however, you can just join calls right from your PS5 without any extra steps needed. By navigating through the console's "Game Base" feature, you'll find the option to join Discord servers and calls with individuals there.

Those Discord changes and every other part of the PS5 update released on Thursday can be found outlined below courtesy of PlayStation's patch notes:

PlayStation 5 Update for June 13th