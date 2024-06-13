PlayStation 5 Console Update Improves Discord, Accessories, and More
A new PlayStation 5 console update is now available with patch notes, too.
PlayStation 5 owners got a new update to download for their consoles on Thursday, and as a nice change of pace, it actually does something this time beyond just improving stability and making under-the-hood changes that players don't get to know about. While this PlayStation 5 update released on June 13th actually addresses a few different areas of the console, the most notable one for those who use their console to engage with others is the fact that Discord now actually works like users would hope it would by allowing people to join Discord calls right from their consoles.
PlayStation has boasted Discord support for PS5 consoles since earlier in the year when the communication tool was implemented, but it had some annoying caveats that made it far less convenient than the PC or mobile versions. Discord users who wanted to talk on the PS5 had to use their apps anyway to get in and out of voice calls but it was at least a solution that allowed people to talk to their friends while being on a console.
Now, however, you can just join calls right from your PS5 without any extra steps needed. By navigating through the console's "Game Base" feature, you'll find the option to join Discord servers and calls with individuals there.
Those Discord changes and every other part of the PS5 update released on Thursday can be found outlined below courtesy of PlayStation's patch notes:
PlayStation 5 Update for June 13th
- Child accounts can now link and add third-party services and apps to their account for PlayStation Network to enjoy benefits and features that enhance their gameplay experience.
- Younger players that use child accounts on PS5 can link accounts to use features like Discord voice chat, music streaming via Apple Music and Spotify, and broadcasting and sharing gameplay via YouTube and Twitch.
- New parental controls are available for parents and guardians. These controls notify and allow them to manage their child's account links with third-party services and apps.
- Availability may vary depending on age, parental control settings, and country/region.
- You can now start or join a Discord voice chat directly from your PS5.
- Open Game Base in the control center and select the Discord tab to access your servers and direct calls.
- We've updated the device software for the PULSE Elite wireless headset, PULSE Explore wireless earbuds, and PlayStation Link USB adapter.
- PlayStation Link connection stability has been improved.
- We've fixed an issue with the PULSE Elite wireless headset that caused the power to turn off when the audio cable is connected to the audio input jack.
- On the PULSE Elite wireless headset, the status indicator that turns on after establishing PlayStation Link connection is now less bright.
- We've improved system software performance and stability.
- We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.
