PlayStation Discord Integration Starts Rolling Out

After PlayStation and Discord struck a deal last year to begin integrating the social app into the PlayStation platform, the rollout has finally begun as of this week. The pair announced on Monday that PlayStation and Discord users will now start seeing the option to link their accounts together in order to display game activity on PlayStation consoles via Discord profiles. After doing so, other people Discord users are connected with will be able to see what PlayStation games they’re active in.

PlayStation and Discord announced the new account integration feature on Monday with a post on Discord’s site explaining the step-by-step instructions alongside images for those who aren’t as acquainted with the integration process. For those who’ve been using Discord for a while and are now ready to connect their PlayStation accounts, too, the feature functions exactly as it did on the other 10 platforms that can be linked to Discord accounts. Head to your account settings on Discord, view the “User Settings” category, and you’ll see an option that says “Connections.” Within the list of connectable accounts is the PlayStation logo. Selecting that prompts you to sign into your PlayStation account which will take care of most of the work and will leave you with two more options to configure.

“Once connected, two new options will appear for your PlayStation Network account: ‘Display on Profile’ and ‘Display PlayStation Network as your status,’” the how-to on Discord’s blog said. “While displaying your PlayStation online ID is all fine and dandy, showing your game activity is the real deal and will inspire your friends to join along for the ride.”

While the release of this integration option is a welcome development for PlayStation and Discord users, it’s still far off from total integration between the two platforms that would allow PlayStation users to utilize all of Discord’s communication methods and other features.

Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said last year when the collaboration between Discord and PlayStation was announced that the teams were working to allow people on both platforms to “communicate more easily” with developments like the account integration apparently on schedule since they were planned for early this year.

“Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network,” Ryan said at the time. “Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.”