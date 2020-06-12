PlayStation Reveals First PS5 Accessories

✖

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed our first look at the PS5 console, as well as nearly 30 games in development for the PlayStation machine. Unfortunately, we still don't have a price or release date for the console, but Sony did give PlayStation fans a little extra treat: official PS5 accessories. Alongside the console, Sony also revealed its own line of PS5 accessories, though, like the console, it opted to withhold much of the salient information about said accessories.

More specifically, Sony revealed the following PS5 accessories: Pulse 3D wireless headset, HD Camera, Media Remote, and DualSense Charging Station.

The first of these accessories, the headset, features 3D audio support and dual noise-canceling microphones. Meanwhile, the HD camera features dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves and their epic moments. It will presumably also be used for the rumored PlayStation VR 2. The Media Remote is exactly what it sounds like: a remote control with a built-in microphone that is perfect for navigating movies and streaming services. And the DualSense Charging Station is also what it sounds like it: it charges two DualSense PS5 controllers at a time.

For now, these are the only accessories PlayStation has revealed, and the only information revealed about each product. It's unclear how much each of these items will cost, and whether or not they will ship alongside the console. That said, below you can check out each item:

