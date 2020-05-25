This PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Mock-Up Looks Better Than the Real Thing

✖

Earlier this month, Sony officially pulled back the curtain on the DualSense controller for PlayStation 5. Created by Iskander Utebayev, the impressive 3D mock-up features an interesting concept: a working screen inside the controller. Utebayev shared a video of the mock-up on Instagram, and it looks amazing to say the least. In the video, Utebayev scrolls through multiple games, and each selection appears on the controller, as well as on the television screen. When Fortnite is selected, the sides of the controller extend, and the screen switches over to the game's map. It's certainly a clever creation, and one that PlayStation fans would probably like to see implemented in the real thing!

Utebayev definitely seems to have a knack for tech mock-ups. On Instagram, Utebayev has several other mock-ups, including an iPhone that can slide in different directions to reveal the camera, touchscreen Mac keyboards, and more. Like the DualSense mock-up, several of these ideas seem unlikely to happen anytime soon, but it's clear that Utebayev has a knack for imagining what the future might bring!

Of course, the controller's concept might seem a bit familiar to some video game fans. Utebayev's mock-up has a lot of similarity to Nintendo's Wii U GamePad controller. The GamePad worked as a secondary screen for the system, allowing players to select games on the tablet, see maps on the screen during gameplay, and even allowed some games to be played exclusively on the controller, when the TV was otherwise occupied. Utebayev's design looks a bit sleeker than that, but with less functionality. Still, it would be interesting to see if Sony would have better luck with the concept than Nintendo did!

Unfortunately, Sony has not revealed much information about the PlayStation 5, outside of the DualSense controller. The system is still slated to release later this year, so fans shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out more. In the meantime, fans will just have to keep imagining what the system can do!

