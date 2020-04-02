PlayStation Reveals 5 PS4 Games Releasing This Year

PlayStation treated its community to a showcase this week that showed off five different games releasing for the PlayStation 4 this year. Each game got their time to shine on the PlayStation Blog with previews of the games, trailers, and insights from the games’ creators shared to give players a taste of what’s coming this year. The five games are independent titles, so don’t expect to see a big reveal of some new first-party game planned for the PlayStation 4 this year, but some of the games are ones players have been waiting for on the console while others might’ve just made some people’s wishlists.

The five games coming to the PlayStation 4 throughout this year are Boundary, Going Under, John Wick Hex, Biped, and Windbound. The games encompass a variety of different styles and types of gameplay, but each of them has one thing in common in that they’re created by developers independent of Sony.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting in 15 minutes, we’re revealing five independent titles coming to PS4 this year. Stay tuned throughout the morning for updates on each game, and visit https://t.co/6rfZPfxTMf for more. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

John Wick Hex is one game PlayStation 4 owners may have been waiting on ever since the game was originally announced in 2019 for a PC release and a console release at a later date, but the other games look just as promising. You can check out an overview of each one below along with trailers for them and information on who’s making the games.

Biped – April 8th

First released for the PC in March, Biped is now coming to the PlayStation 4 on April 8th. The co-op action-adventure game sees players taking control of some robot pals who embark on different missions either together or by themselves. The game’s got an inviting style to it and looks like it’d be an easy pickup game for anyone looking for some co-op action with most people being stuck at home for the time being.

Boot up a robotic co-op adventure when Biped saunters onto PS4 April 8: https://t.co/X5Jy2INJWt pic.twitter.com/UPfQKMulNK — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

Biped is developed by NExT Studios and releases for the PlayStation 4 on April 8th.

John Wick Hex – May 5

Created by Bithell Games and featuring a character most people are familiar with in some capacity by now, John Wick Hex is the game out of the five announcements that people will likely be most acquainted with. It’s a game based on the John Wick movies and featuring the character of the same name, though it’s got a distinctly different style from the John Wick movies. Players have to make tactical decisions quickly in the time-based strategy game if they want to live out their John Wick fantasy.

Get inside the head of an unstoppable action hero in John Wick Hex, coming to PS4 May 5: https://t.co/B1PidLFjUE pic.twitter.com/pcPmvEOGF7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

John Wick Hex is developed by Bithell Games and releases for the PlayStation 4 on May 5th.

Windbound – August 28th

Windbound, an atmospheric game set on a forgotten archipelago, looks to be one that’ll satisfy people’s drives for adventure when it releases in August. The game’s got its own unique style to it and apparently has plenty of secrets to uncover since it’s set around the exploration of the remote island which was once inhabited by an ancient people. Players must survive in their new setting while exploring islands and learning more about their surroundings while they try to guide their character, Kara, home.

Craft your own vessel and explore forbidden islands in Windbound, coming to PS4 August 28: https://t.co/8jsFcQqy32 pic.twitter.com/JAOtreqorE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

Windbound is developed by 5 Lives Studios and releases for the PlayStation 4 on August 28th.

Going Under – September

A different take on roguelites is Going Under, a “roguelite-inspired dungeon crawler about exploring the cursed ruins of failed tech startups.” Players will play as a character named Jackie who took on an unpaid internship at a company before finding out that her responsibilities entailed fighting monsters. While doing so, you’ll learn more about the company that hired you and how you fit in there.

Explore the ruins of failed tech startups in Going Under, a vibrant new roguelike coming to PS4 in September: https://t.co/gf5o2BDs1Z pic.twitter.com/OavKnJpkyI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

Going Under is developed by Aggro Crab Games and releases for the PlayStation 4 in September.

Boundary – 2020

If you want to shoot things in space, Boundary is the game from this list that you’ll want to keep an eye on. Players do battle in zero gravity while flying through space, but they’re not inside of their own ships while they’re fighting like you’d expect from a space-shooter. Controlling skilled characters called “Astroperators,” players can customize their specialists to fit different situations and must adapt to the advantages and challenges of not being restricted by the rules of gravity while floating through space.

Suit up for zero-gravity firefights when Boundary launches on PS4 later this year. First details: https://t.co/U8zw0EG5gO pic.twitter.com/GkLRMijQYS — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

Boundary is developed by Surgical Scalpels Studio and releases for the PlayStation 4 this year.