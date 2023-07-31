New PS5 Beta Software Update Adds Quality-of-Life and Storage Space Improvements

A new beta software update for the PlayStation 5 will be releasing later today, "to selected participants in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany and France." The system software update will give participants access to a number of new features ahead of a full rollout. Changes will mostly center around quality-of-life improvements, accessibility features, and audio options. Notably, the console will now be compatible with "Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices such as sound bars, TVs, or home theater systems."

One of the most interesting new additions through the update is the ability to assign an assist controller. Users will be able to assign a second controller to one account, which will "operate your PS5 console as if you were using a single controller." PlayStation sees this as a way that some players can enjoy a game collaboratively, but also as a way for a parent or adult to help a younger player during difficult segments. Another new controller option will allow users to turn on haptic feedback effects for system navigation. PlayStation sees this option as something that will benefit "players with some level of sight or hearing disability, who appreciate the additional feedback on their inputs."

PlayStation has also made some changes to the way that players will interact with one another online. The Friends tab will now tell users if their friends are playing games that can be joined with a joinable icon. Game hubs also have a new tournament icon, which will tell players how many tournaments they've entered, how they did last time, and when the next one is being held. The example used by PlayStation is for MLB The Show 23.

Users looking for more storage space will be happy to know that this update now includes support for an M.2 SSD with a maximum capacity of 8TB, which is about double the current amount. However, users should keep in mind that there are specific requirements that must be met. Readers can learn more about that and some of the other changes in the new system update beta at PlayStation's official website right here.

