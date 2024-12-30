PlayStation Boss Wants to Bring Back Dormant Franchises

One of the most frustrating things about gaming is that a lot of companies own beloved properties that end up going long unused. Companies like Capcom and Sega have both been pretty bad in this regard, but PlayStation might be one of the worst offenders. The company owns lots of underutilized franchises, and fans have been begging to see them make a comeback. Thankfully, PlayStation co-CEO Herman Hulst has hinted that the company could be looking to dust off some franchises. Speaking to Famitsu (translated by Video Games Chronicle), Hulst talked about the importance of both older IP, and newer franchises.

“The various IPs that we own are an important asset to PlayStation, and as part of our efforts to strengthen our portfolio, we are continually looking at opportunities to leverage past IP, as well as develop new franchises,” Hulst told Famitsu.

Sly cooper is one franchise playstation fans to see return

There’s no shortage of IPs that PlayStation could bring back. Fans have spent years clamoring for a new Jak and Daxter, Infamous, or Sly Cooper. There are also first-party franchises that date back to the original PlayStation, from RPGs like Legend of Legaia and Legend of Dragoon, to platformers like Ape Escape. While some of these franchises simply faded due to neglect, PlayStation has let some franchises lapse even as they became popular in other media. It’s frankly bizarre that Twisted Metal has become a successful show on Peacock, yet there hasn’t been a new game in the series in nearly 13 years.

PlayStation’s neglect of its IP has been a topic of discussion for several years now, but it received a new focus following the release of Astro Bot earlier this year. The PS5 game features callbacks to a number of franchises that have appeared on PlayStation systems, from major ones like Marvel’s Spider-Man, to neglected ones like LocoRoco. While these references received a lot of praise from players, it also served as a reminder of how long fans have been waiting for new games. It’s great that PlayStation hasn’t forgotten its roots, or the games that helped the company find success, but fans would like something a little more substantial, as opposed to the occasional reference.

Trying to strike the right balance between new franchises and existing ones can be a challenge for gaming companies. There’s the expectation of serving the existing audience, while also offering new fans the chance to experience something from the ground floor. PlayStation is clearly trying to find the right balance, and it will be interesting to see if anything comes of Hulst’s comments. One of the unfortunate things about gaming is that development takes a very long time, so it can be a while before these types of comments pay off. Hopefully PlayStation sees the demand for some of its dormant franchises and gives them another chance to shine.

