PlayStation VR 2 Report Claims Two Million Units Will be Available Next Year

Nearly two years after the console's release, the PlayStation 5 remains very difficult to come by. It seems Sony does not want to have that same problem when the PlayStation VR2 hardware releases, as Bloomberg is reporting that the company aims to have two million units available by March 2023. Production of the peripheral began last month, and it seems that supply issues have not been a problem. As of this writing, the peripheral does not have a confirmed release date, but it sounds like the headset will be getting a big push to start off the year!

The original PlayStation VR headset released in 2016 and Sony reported sales of five million units worldwide in 2019. If Bloomberg's reporting is accurate, it would mean Sony has very high expectations for the new peripheral, and its performance compared to the previous headset. The company has yet to reveal just how much PlayStation VR2 will retail for; the original unit launched at $399, and fans are expecting the new unit to cost even more.

It will be very interesting to see how PlayStation VR2 performs for Sony! VR remains a niche part of the video game industry at the moment, for a handful of different reasons. The buy-in cost is very steep, and there haven't been a lot of VR games that have truly elevated the technology to "must-own" status. Some of the PlayStation fans that bought a VR headset for PlayStation 4 might even feel hesitant about buying another unit, particularly since this one won't be backwards compatible with VR titles released for PlayStation 4. Last but not least, there are many VR users that have reported feeling motion sickness when using the technology.

With 2023 swiftly approaching, hopefully PlayStation will reveal some concrete information about the VR2 headset, and how much it will cost at launch. If Sony does hope to sell that many units next year, the company will have to let fans know just how much money they'll have to set aside.

Do you plan on purchasing a PlayStation VR2 headset? Are you worried about what the cost will be? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: ResetEra]