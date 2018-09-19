PlayStation Classic Announced, Coming This Holiday Season

Not to be outdone by Nintendo’s dominance on the retro market with the NES Classic Edition and the SNES Classic Edition, Sony has announced that they’re doing a mini-system of their own this holiday season — the PlayStation Classic!

Just announced over at the PlayStation Blog, the system will be out this holiday season and will feature 20 pre-loaded titles from the era of the 32-bit console, including the likes of Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash!, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms, among several others. UPDATE: It’s now available to pre-order via Best Buy and GameStop.

The system is approximately 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation, and features all the games pre-loaded and set to go. And as you can see from the image below, it’ll come with two controllers so you can enjoy versus games with no problem, though these are more of the early models that came with the system, and not the Dual Shocks. No matter, they’ll still be great.

One thing you might notice — a missing AC Adapter. There is a USB cable that can be plugged into an outlet via an adapter, but you’ll need to supply your own or purchase Sony’s separately. We’ve reached out to see why this is the case.

The system will be released on December 3, and will sell for $99.99 US, or $129.99 Canadian. That’s a pretty good value, especially considering that you don’t have to worry about swapping out your games to play them on your system.

What’s more, you can suspend games by hitting the reset button, and also change the “virtual disc” (the game, mind you) by pressing the open button.

Now here’s the interesting thing. Thus far, we only know about five of the games that will be included in the 20-game package. That means, over the next few months, Sony will be making some kind of announcements as to what else will be included. The original Twisted Metal seems like a lock at this point; and WipEout will no doubt likely be included, along with Jet Moto.

Now the real question is if we’ll see classics like Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot show up at some point, especially since they have classic compilations that will be featured during this holiday season via Activision. That could rule them out, but leave room for other forgotten favorites, possibly like Medievil and Battle Arena Toshinden, among others.

But thus far, the appeal of the PlayStation Classic is definitely out there, and the system is getting big hype on the social front. We’ll keep you informed as to any other announcements that make the rounds this week during the Tokyo Game Show.

Will you be picking up the PlayStation Classic when it releases this holiday season?

