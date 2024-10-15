PlayStation Concert Announced With Music From God of War, The Last of Us, and More

PlayStation has announced that it’s going on tour in a new concert series that will take place across 2025 and 2026. While some of PlayStation’s biggest franchises like God of War, The Last of Us, and Ghost of Tsushima are praised for their stories and gameplay, they also happen to each contain some memorable soundtracks that fans continue to adore. Now, PlayStation has put together a new live concert that will better highlight these songs in a way that has never been done before.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed that it has teamed up with RoadCo Entertainment, and GEA Live to create “a groundbreaking live music event” that will feature songs from a variety of PlayStation games. Outside of featuring music, PlayStation: The Concert is said to contain “state-of-the-art production” and “cutting-edge visuals” that will be shown in tandem with the music. To this point, only four PlayStation franchises have been confirmed to be featured in the concert series, most of which have been the brand’s most popular across the PS4 and PS5 generations.

“PlayStation: The Concert transports fans into the epic worlds of God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon franchises amongst many others that reflect our 30 years of making games that have not only captivated players but are celebrated for their breathtaking and immersive soundtracks too,” says PlayStation’s description of the event. “With innovative technology and world-class production, fans will experience a stunning fusion of multi-layered visuals, immersive surround sound, and an all-star ensemble blending classical and modern instruments. The legendary scores from composers like Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), and Bear McCreary (God of War) will reach new heights, offering fans a unique, deeply immersive live concert experience. “

As for the tour dates, PlayStation has announced that its new concert will debut in April 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. From here, the concert series will tour across Europe in cities that include London, Paris, Belgium, Berlin, Zurich, Prague, and Copenhagen, just to name a few. PlayStation plans to visit over 200 cities in total with this concert that will stretch through 2026.

For now, only European tour destinations have been announced, with the United States and other regions to follow at a later date. Tickets for these European dates will begin going on sale tomorrow, October 16th, at 7:00am PT. Those interested can learn more about how to purchase tickets at PlayStation’s official concert website right here.