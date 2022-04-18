PlayStation Console Leads to Airport Bomb Scare

On Easter Sunday, a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport was evacuated when security examined a package deemed to be suspicious. The bomb squad for Massachusetts State Police arrived at the airport at 4 p.m. local time, but it turned out that the package in question was actually a PlayStation console that was in a “degraded condition caused by either age or damage,” according to Yahoo News. Apparently, the system’s poor condition resulted in “abnormalities in imaging when it was X-rayed,” so it’s likely that this was an older generation console, as opposed to a PlayStation 5. However, the specific system has not been revealed.

Video of the evacuation was shared on Twitter by user @BattleBornLV and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/BattleBornLV/status/1515799577085071368

While it’s not clear from the video, NBC Boston states that there was quite a bit of panic following the evacuation. Traveler Nico Pisello told the outlet that there were “people yelling and screaming like it was out of a movie.” Pisello also felt that there was not enough communication about the situation.

“I think the craziest part was no other terminal knew what was going on,so I’m on the bus, and everybody else is normal and my heart isracing,” Pisello told NBC Boston. “You would think the communication would be a littlebetter. I’m going on Boston Logan’s Instagram, I’m going on Twitter,Googling, just constantly refreshing Boston Logan news. I get no updates… everybody’s just waiting. It’s frustrating.”

Thankfully, the situation turned out to be a false alarm, and the bomb squad apparently finished its investigation by 5 p.m. It’s unclear what kind of impact the scare might have had for people traveling on the holiday, particularly any that might have had connecting flights. However, at the end of the day, the most important thing is that no one got hurt. It’s also unclear what happened to the PlayStation that caused so much commotion, but this situation might make its owner consider buying a new console, if they haven’t already.

