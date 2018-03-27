Watch Far Cry 5 Videos to Get a 20% Off PlayStation Store Coupon

PlayStation 4 owners can take 20 percent off of a PlayStation Store transaction with a special coupon event, and all that’s required is watching a 30-second trailer.

That’s really all there is to it, no strings attached. All players have to do is watch the Far Cry 5 countdown trailer for the PlayStation 4 version to get the coupon, but you’ll have to watch it through the right website for the offer to be fully completed. The 20 percent off coupon is available through the PlayStation Live site that offers different quests so long as PlayStation users are logged into their accounts while on the site.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To set yourself up with the coupon, head over to the PlayStation Live site and check out all the Far Cry 5 content. A video for the latest Far Cry game will likely start autoplaying, but what you’ll want to do is head over to the Quests section on the right of the site. After being prompted to log in with your PlayStation credentials, scroll to the bottom of all of the Far Cry 5 quests and you’ll see a lengthy quest that essentially boils down to you watching the video that’s linked at the bottom. You can watch the trailer above if you can’t be bothered to go to the site at the moment, but watching it through PlayStation Live will save you 20 percent off your next PlayStation Store transaction.

After completing the quest, a prompt will appear with the code included. There are a couple of stipulations for the code though like there are with most PlayStation discounts, one of which prevents it from being used on preorders. It also expires on April 30, so you’ll have to make up your mind on something before then. Of course, you could always just turn right around and use the code on Far Cry 5 when it releases tomorrow, but we’ll let you decide how to use it.

Aside from the code that’s offered, you’ll notice that a bunch of other Far Cry 5 quests were located in the Quests section as well. These are mostly for different avatars for the game’s diverse cast of characters but there’s unfortunately not one for Joseph Seed, the cultist antagonist. There is more than one for the canine companion Boomer, however, and that’s all you really need. The top-most quest also gives players one entry in a sweepstakes that is offering a PlayStation 4 Pro complete with a special Far Cry 5 case, but you’ve at least got the avatars and discount coupon as guaranteed wins.

Far Cry 5 launches on March 27 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.