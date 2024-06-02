PlayStation Days of Play Sale Features Discounts on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and More Exclusives

Sony's annual Days of Play sale in the PlayStation store has kicked off what will be another busy summer for video games, with this year's sale featuring a massive amount of games – over 900, in fact, spanning across 39 pages to scroll through. The 2024 Days of Play sale offers a few fantastic deals on PlayStation exclusives, so if you haven't already picked these up now is the perfect chance to experience some great titles at a nice price break.

The most exciting title included in the list of exclusives is without a doubt Square Enix's latest Final Fantasy release, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. One of the most recent releases, Rebirth has been available since late February of this year. With a 92 rating on Metacritic, Rebirth has undoubtedly been a favorite release for gamers this year – one ComicBook gave a 5/5 stars in our review, summarizing that "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth improves on nearly every aspect of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, pushing the PlayStation 5 to the limit and creating a jaw-dropping experience in the process."

Another recent release that came in the back end of last year is Insomniac Games' swinging new entry in their Spider-Man games universe, Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The third overall entry into the franchise introduces Peter Parker's best friend Harry Osborn and explores the darker side to Peter as he takes on the Venom symbiote. Featuring iconic characters like Kraven the Hunter, Quinten Beck, and even some additional symbiotes, ComicBook's 4.5 out of 5 star review praises, "Marvel's Spider-Man 2 captures the essence of the character on a micro and macro level."

Released in March of this year, Rise of the Ronin earned itself a rating on Metacritic of 76, a number that aligns with ComicBook's review that the game was "quite unremarkable." While we felt there was nothing special about the open world samurai game, perhaps the discounts available during the sale are enticing enough to experience the positives in the game, which are mostly attributed to the combat systems.

If you're amongst those that haven't experienced how Kratos' story continues in God of War Ragnarok, now is your chance to experience the game that did incredibly well during the 2022 game awards season and ComicBook felt was "a surprising and powerful sequel."

With filming for season 2 of HBO's award winning live-action The Last of Us series, the sale on The Last of Us Part 2 offers a perfect opportunity to refresh on what comes next in Ellie's story. As ComicBook remarked in our review for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, "for the most part, The Last of Us Part II Remastered is the same game that Naughty Dog released back in 2020," but that doesn't mean the game isn't worth experiencing (or re-experiencing) in its shiny new package.

Gran Turismo 7 earned a 4.5 out of 5 stars from ComicBook when it released over two years ago, so if the summer season has you in the mood for racing now's your chance to get the title we felt had the "overall experience that Gran Turismo 7 provides is incredibly comprehensive and feels like a love letter to both car culture and the 25-year history of the Gran Turismo franchise."

The Days of Play sale is running through June 12th.