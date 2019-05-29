PlayStation Days of Play Event Announced, Includes Deals and Limited-Edition PS4

Sony may not be going to E3 this year, but it is bringing back the big Days of Play event. Scheduled to run from June 7-17, the 11 days of the PlayStation celebration will consist of deals on some of the platform’s best games and a new, limited-edition PlayStation 4. Some of these deals have been revealed already, but Sony says it has plans to unveil even more discounts on services like PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now as well as other products once the Days of Play event actually begins.

A post on the PlayStation Blog announced the dates for the next Days of Play celebration and listed some deals that are similar to ones seen last year. If you’ve been holding out on a PlayStation VR headset or some critically acclaimed games like Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War, June will be your chance to get them on sale. If you’re a big PlayStation fan and a collector of limited-edition gear, you can also get a PlayStation-themed PlayStation 4 that’ll only be available through the duration of the event.

“We are also introducing a 1TB PS4 Days of Play Limited Edition for $299.99 USD / $379.99 CAD (MSRP) on June 7,” Sony said about the new console shown in the video above. “The limited-edition console in Steel Black features the iconic PlayStation Shapes embossed in silver on the top surface, alongside a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller. This special Days of Play PS4 will be available for a limited time only, so don’t miss out!”

Aside from the new PlayStation 4 variant, the PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation VR bundles, and several PlayStation exclusives will also be on sale. You can find some of those deals listed below:

Jet Black 1TB PS4 Pro – $349.99 USD

PlayStation VR bundles – starting at $249.99

DualShock 4 wireless controller (all colors) – starting at $39.99

Days Gone, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, MLB The Show 19 – starting at $19.99

PlayStation Hits games – starting at $9.99

The other deals that haven’t been revealed yet will become available on June 7th when the event starts, Sony said. That’ll be the time when you can renew your PlayStation Now or PlayStation Plus subscriptions at a discount, and Sony said it’ll also have “awesome deals for digital blockbuster games” within the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation’s Days of Play event begins on June 7th and is scheduled to end on June 17th. A site for the Days of Play deals is now live, so expect more news to be added there after the event begins.