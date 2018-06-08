PlayStation E3 2018 Merchandise Revealed

E3 2018 is only one day away, gaming fam, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what the games industry has in store for all of us in the coming years. From new games, to hardware – to just celebrating that gamer life – PlayStation is all about it and continues to bring the hype for fans. Their latest reveal was for some sweet exclusive merch that will only be available onsite, so if you’re not going – time to make some phone calls to friends!

From apparel:

Videos by ComicBook.com

To collectibles:

Don’t forget about that BOY:

But Sony said that’s not all! “Want more ways to celebrate? We’ve got you covered with new Kojima Productions and Death Stranding merchandise. We’re even bringing back the coveted Death Stranding necklace that appeared on Norman Reedus and debuted at PSX 2017. If you missed out on buying the necklace last year, here is another chance to get this amazing piece!”

“Looking forward to Marvel’s Spider-Man? We are too! In celebration of this upcoming PlayStation exclusive, we will be introducing some amazing new Spidey products. Here’s a peek of some of the items you’ll want to put on your shopping list,” they added:

And more! There’s other franchises that will be given some of that PlayStation E3 love, including The Last of Us once again holding a big place in their store. This is just a small preview of what fans can get their hands on, but it is an exciting way for players to show off their fandom pride with gear that you can’t find anywhere else! What a cool way to get into that E3 2018 spirit!

For more E3 goodness, check out our coverage here where we compiled EVERY leak and rumor we’ve heard over the last several months! It’s a good way to catch up to see what’s all the rage in gaming while also bracing for potentially exciting news to come. Though they are just rumors/leaks, many of them have already been confirmed so you truly never know what E3 has in store for fans! It’s like a phenomenal holiday for gamers!

(via PlayStation)