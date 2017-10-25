PlayStation Is Offering An Exclusive Call Of Duty: WWII Theme For Doing One Simple Little Thing

Next week, we’ll be seeing the return of Call of Duty action the way it was intended to be – back in the old days! Call of Duty: WWII will once again return us to the era that we grew up with through earlier releases in the series, with the signature single player and multiplayer that we’ve come to expect.

But even though the game’s still well over a week away, there’s a chance for you to celebrate it early with a free theme for your PlayStation 4 system. And getting it couldn’t be simpler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony officially kicked off the countdown to launch for WWII earlier today, and have enabled the ability to purchase and pre-load the game – along with Steam and Xbox One – so that you won’t have to wait for a minute to jump in next week.

As part of that celebration, Call of Duty: WWII has taken over the PlayStation Live page, in which you can partake in a little quest to get that bonus theme for yourself.

Here’s how it works. Simply head over and look for the option to play the story trailer. Before you do that, though, make sure you’re logged into the website so that you can get it credited to your PlayStation Network account, so it’ll download right to your system.

Now, after watching the trailer, you’ll receive a code to redeem your new theme, and you can download and install it to your system.

We’ve seen the dynamic trailer, and while it’s just a still image of soldiers and planes in the background with smoke coming up from behind them, it’s still pretty cool as far as Call of Duty: WWII is concerned. We’ve seen more static dynamic themes, and, we can’t stress this enough, you can’t go wrong with free.

Check out the trailer above to get pumped up for the countdown to Call of Duty: WWII‘s release. You’ll be able to play it in just over eight days’ time and experience its campaign and multiplayer, which should be better than ever for COD fans.

Call of Duty: WWII releases on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.