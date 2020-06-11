PlayStation Fans Are Disappointed By the Lack of Price for PS5

Today's PlayStation 5 reveal event seemed to be a big success. A lot of major games were revealed, and the console's sleek design is already a big hit with fans. If there's one thing that PlayStation 5 aficionados did not seem to care for, however, it's the fact that a price point was not revealed for the system. With the PS5's winter 2020 release window just around the corner, many gamers want to know just how many pennies they might have to save up over the next few months. A reveal for the system's price will likely come soon, but that certainly doesn't help fans right now!

What did you think of today's PlayStation 5 digital event? What do you think the system will cost? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the price of the PlayStation 5!