PlayStation Flash Sale Live With Huge Discounts on All Platforms

It’s Friday, y’all, and that means that another PlayStation Flash Sale is upon us! Every weekend the fine folks over at PlayStation will set a huge limited-time sale live, giving you a few days to grab some of the hottest games and exclusives on the platform for dirt cheap. This weekend is no different, and we have a huge selection of games to choose from.

We’ll say right away that if you’re an Assassin’s Creed fan, you’re going to be right at home here. Ezio Collection, Black Flag, Syndicate, and Unity are all massively discounted. If you’re in the mood for a party, a couple of Jackbox Party Packs are on sale for $10, and they’re both incredible collections. That pricetag is worth it for Fibbage alone, especially if you love to game with friends!

We’ll go ahead and list out every single game on sale on all platforms, starting with the PS4 games, and moving on to the PS4 and Vita games. Check it out:

PlayStation 4 Games

Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations – $3.99 – 60% Off

Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack – $2.79 – 65% Off

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – $9.89 – 67% Off

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $16.49 – 67% Off

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $19.99 – 60% Off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – $19.99 – 60% Off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $27.99 – 60% Off

Assassin’s Creed Unity – $11.99 – 60% Off

The Banner Saga – $7.99 – 60% Off

Bit.Trip Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Runner – $1.99 – 80% Off

The Crew Ultimate Edition – $19.99 – 60% Off

Dark Rose Valkyrie – $19.99 – 60% Off

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – $9.99 – 75% Off

Dark Souls III – $17.99 – 70% Off

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition – $25.49 – 70% Off

Dead Island Definitive Collection – $15.99 – 60% Off

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $29.99 – 50% Off

Doodle God – $2.39 – 60% Off

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy – $7.99 – 60% Off

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition – $14.99 – 50% Off

Elite Dangerous – $11.99 – 60% Off

Energy Balance – $1.19 – 60% Off

Energy Cycle – $1.19 – 60% Off

Energy Invasion – $1.19 – 60% Off

Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood – $4.49 – 70% Off

Euro Fishing – $7.99 – 60% Off

Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror – $4.49 – 70% Off

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force – $15.99 – 60% Off

Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol 2 – $5.99 – 60% Off

Gal Gun: Double Peace – $7.49 – 75% Off

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition – $15.99 – 60% Off

Hidden Agenda – $4.99 – 75% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack – $9.99 – 60% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $9.99 – 60% Off

Just Dance 2016 Gold Edition – $19.99 – 60% Off

Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition – $23.99 – 60% Off

Killzone Shadow Fall – $4.99 – 75% Off

Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept – $4.99 – 75% Off

The King of Fighters 2000 – $3.99 – 60% Off

Knack – $4.99 – 75% Off

Knack 2 – $19.99 – 50% Off

Knowledge is Power – $4.99 – 75% Off

Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends – $3.99 – 60% Off

Kyurinaga’s Revenge – $2.99 – 70% Off

LocoRoco Remastered – $5.99 – 60% Off

LocoRoco 2 Remastered – $7.49 – 50% Off

Metal Slug Anthology – $7.99 – 60% Off

MotoGP 17 – $14.99 – 70% Off

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil – $5.87 – 75% Off

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 – $3.24 – 75% Off

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – $5.99 – 70% Off

Project Cars – $7.49 – 75% Off

Project Cars: Complete Edition – $9.99 – 75% Off

Project Cars 2 – $20.39 – 66% Off

Project Cars 2 Deluxe Edition – $35.99 – 60% Off

Prototype – $9.89 – 67% Off

Prototype 2 – $12.79 – 68% Off

Prototype Biohazard Bundle – $12.49 – 75% Off

Rabbids Invasion Gold Edition – $13.99 – 60% Off

Rayman Legends – $15.99 – 60% Off

Ride 2 – $17.99 – 70% Off

Ride 2 Special Edition – $23.99 – 70% Off

Saints Row IV Re-Elected – $4.99 – 75% Off

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell – $10.49 – 75% Off

Samurai Shodown VI – $4.49 – 70% Off

Shadow Warrior – $7.49 – 75% Off

Shadow Warrior 2 – $15.99 – 60% Off

Shadwen – $4.24 – 75% Off

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Director’s Cut – $3.99 – 60% Off

Sniper Elite 3 – $11.99 – 60% Off

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $17.99 – 70% Off

Styx: Master of Shadows – $7.49 – 75% Off

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shard of Darkness – $14.99 – 75% Off

Styx: Shard of Darkness – $12.49 – 75% Off

That’s You! – $4.99 – 75% Off

Tour de France 2015 – $4.99 – 75% Off

Tour de France 2016 – $7.49 – 75% Off

Tour de France 2017 – $13.99 – 65% Off

Trine Bundle – $7.49 – 75% Off

Trine Enchanted Edition – $2.24 – 85% Off

Trine 2: Complete Story – $2.99 – 85% Off

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power – $5.49 – 75% Off

Trine Trilogy – $8.99 – 70% Off

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection – $7.99 – 60% Off

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered – $11.99 – 60% Off

The Walking Dead Collection – $19.99

Watch Dogs – $11.99 – 60% Off

Watch Dogs Gold Edition – $16.49 – 67% Off

Wipeout Omega Collection – $15.99 – 60% Off – VR update coming soon

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off

WRC 5 & 6 Deluxe Pack – $23.99 – 60% Off

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship – $5.99 – 80% Off

WRC 6 – $19.99 – 60% Off

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship – $19.99 – 60% Off

WRC Collection – $43.99 – 60% Off

Yasai Ninja – $1.19 – 60% Off

PlayStation 3 Games

Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations – $3.99 – 60% Off

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum – $7.99 – 60% Off

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – $7.49 – 75% Off

Dead Island Franchise Pack – $8.99 – 70% Off

Dead Island: Game of the Year Edition – $5.99 – 70% Off

Dead Island Riptide – $4.49 – 70% Off

Dead Island Riptide Complete Edition – $4.99 – 75% Off

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off

Doodle God – $2.39 – 60% Off

Escape Dead Island – $4.49 – 70% Off

F1 2014 – $4.99 – 75% Off

F1 Race Stars – $4.99 – 75% Off

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City – $7.99 – 60% Off

Grand Theft Auto IV – $6.99 – 65% Off

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – $5.99 – 60% Off

Grid 2 – $7.49 – 75% Off

Grid 2 Reloaded – $9.99 – 75% Off

Grid Autosport – $7.49 – 75% Off

Grid Autosport – Season Pass – $7.49 – 75% Off

The Guided Fate Paradox – $5.99 – 60% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack – $9.99 – 60% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $9.99 – 60% Off

The King of Fighters XIII – $11.99 – 60% Off

Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends – $3.99 – 60% Off

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off

Metro Last Light Complete Edition – $8.99 – 55% Off

Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ – $2.49 – 75% Off

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Ultimate Edition – $31.99 – 60% Off

Prototype – $7.99 – 60% Off

Prototype 2 Gold Edition – $8.99 – 70% Off

Prototype Franchise Bundle – $11.99 – 70% Off

Record of Agarest Series War Bundle – $11.99 – 70% Off

R-Type Dimensions – $3.99 – 60% Off

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell – $5.99 – 60% Off

Skullgirls Encore – $2.99 – 70% Off

Spelunker HD – $3.99 – 60% Off

Spelunker HD Ultimate Edition – $6.79 – 60% Off

Tour de France 2015 – $4.99 – 75% Off

Portable and Cross-Buy Games

Vita:

A Rose in the Twilight – $7.99 – 60% Off

Criminal Girls: Invite Only – $7.99 – 60% Off

Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors – $11.99 – 60% Off

Demon Gaze – $7.99 – 60% Off

Energy Balance – $1.19 – 60% Off

Energy Cycle – $1.19 – 60% Off

Energy Invasion – $1.19 – 60% Off

Gal Gun: Double Peace – $7.49 – 75% Off

htolniq: The Firefly Diary – $3.99 – 60% Off

Hyperdimnension Neptunia: Producing Perfection – $5.99 – 60% Off

Mary Skelter: Nightmares – $11.99 – 70% Off

Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy – $7.99 – 60% Off

Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy – $15.99 – 60% Off



PSP:

Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero? – $2.99 – 70% Off

Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! – $2.99 – 80% Off

Cross Buy: