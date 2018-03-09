PlayStation Flash Sale Live With Huge Discounts on All Platforms

It’s Friday, y’all, and that means that another PlayStation Flash Sale is upon us! Every weekend the fine folks over at PlayStation will set a huge limited-time sale live, giving you a few days to grab some of the hottest games and exclusives on the platform for dirt cheap. This weekend is no different, and we have a huge selection of games to choose from.
We’ll say right away that if you’re an Assassin’s Creed fan, you’re going to be right at home here. Ezio Collection, Black Flag, Syndicate, and Unity are all massively discounted. If you’re in the mood for a party, a couple of Jackbox Party Packs are on sale for $10, and they’re both incredible collections. That pricetag is worth it for Fibbage alone, especially if you love to game with friends!
We’ll go ahead and list out every single game on sale on all platforms, starting with the PS4 games, and moving on to the PS4 and Vita games. Check it out:
PlayStation 4 Games
- Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack – $2.79 – 65% Off
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – $9.89 – 67% Off
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $16.49 – 67% Off
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $19.99 – 60% Off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – $19.99 – 60% Off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $27.99 – 60% Off
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – $11.99 – 60% Off
- The Banner Saga – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Bit.Trip Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Runner – $1.99 – 80% Off
- The Crew Ultimate Edition – $19.99 – 60% Off
- Dark Rose Valkyrie – $19.99 – 60% Off
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Dark Souls III – $17.99 – 70% Off
- Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition – $25.49 – 70% Off
- Dead Island Definitive Collection – $15.99 – 60% Off
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Doodle God – $2.39 – 60% Off
- Dragon’s Lair Trilogy – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition – $14.99 – 50% Off
- Elite Dangerous – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Energy Balance – $1.19 – 60% Off
- Energy Cycle – $1.19 – 60% Off
- Energy Invasion – $1.19 – 60% Off
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Euro Fishing – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force – $15.99 – 60% Off
- Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol 2 – $5.99 – 60% Off
- Gal Gun: Double Peace – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition – $15.99 – 60% Off
- Hidden Agenda – $4.99 – 75% Off
- The Jackbox Party Pack – $9.99 – 60% Off
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $9.99 – 60% Off
- Just Dance 2016 Gold Edition – $19.99 – 60% Off
- Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition – $23.99 – 60% Off
- Killzone Shadow Fall – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept – $4.99 – 75% Off
- The King of Fighters 2000 – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Knack – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Knack 2 – $19.99 – 50% Off
- Knowledge is Power – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Kyurinaga’s Revenge – $2.99 – 70% Off
- LocoRoco Remastered – $5.99 – 60% Off
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered – $7.49 – 50% Off
- Metal Slug Anthology – $7.99 – 60% Off
- MotoGP 17 – $14.99 – 70% Off
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil – $5.87 – 75% Off
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 – $3.24 – 75% Off
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Project Cars – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Project Cars: Complete Edition – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Project Cars 2 – $20.39 – 66% Off
- Project Cars 2 Deluxe Edition – $35.99 – 60% Off
- Prototype – $9.89 – 67% Off
- Prototype 2 – $12.79 – 68% Off
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle – $12.49 – 75% Off
- Rabbids Invasion Gold Edition – $13.99 – 60% Off
- Rayman Legends – $15.99 – 60% Off
- Ride 2 – $17.99 – 70% Off
- Ride 2 Special Edition – $23.99 – 70% Off
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell – $10.49 – 75% Off
- Samurai Shodown VI – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Shadow Warrior – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Shadow Warrior 2 – $15.99 – 60% Off
- Shadwen – $4.24 – 75% Off
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Director’s Cut – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Sniper Elite 3 – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $17.99 – 70% Off
- Styx: Master of Shadows – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shard of Darkness – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Styx: Shard of Darkness – $12.49 – 75% Off
- That’s You! – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Tour de France 2015 – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Tour de France 2016 – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Tour de France 2017 – $13.99 – 65% Off
- Trine Bundle – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Trine Enchanted Edition – $2.24 – 85% Off
- Trine 2: Complete Story – $2.99 – 85% Off
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power – $5.49 – 75% Off
- Trine Trilogy – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered – $11.99 – 60% Off
- The Walking Dead Collection – $19.99
- Watch Dogs – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Watch Dogs Gold Edition – $16.49 – 67% Off
- Wipeout Omega Collection – $15.99 – 60% Off – VR update coming soon
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off
- WRC 5 & 6 Deluxe Pack – $23.99 – 60% Off
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship – $5.99 – 80% Off
- WRC 6 – $19.99 – 60% Off
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship – $19.99 – 60% Off
- WRC Collection – $43.99 – 60% Off
- Yasai Ninja – $1.19 – 60% Off
PlayStation 3 Games
- Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations – $3.99 – 60% Off
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Dead Island Franchise Pack – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Dead Island: Game of the Year Edition – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Dead Island Riptide – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Dead Island Riptide Complete Edition – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Doodle God – $2.39 – 60% Off
- Escape Dead Island – $4.49 – 70% Off
- F1 2014 – $4.99 – 75% Off
- F1 Race Stars – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Grand Theft Auto IV – $6.99 – 65% Off
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – $5.99 – 60% Off
- Grid 2 – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Grid 2 Reloaded – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Grid Autosport – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Grid Autosport – Season Pass – $7.49 – 75% Off
- The Guided Fate Paradox – $5.99 – 60% Off
- The Jackbox Party Pack – $9.99 – 60% Off
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $9.99 – 60% Off
- The King of Fighters XIII – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Metro Last Light Complete Edition – $8.99 – 55% Off
- Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ – $2.49 – 75% Off
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Ultimate Edition – $31.99 – 60% Off
- Prototype – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Prototype 2 Gold Edition – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Prototype Franchise Bundle – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Record of Agarest Series War Bundle – $11.99 – 70% Off
- R-Type Dimensions – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell – $5.99 – 60% Off
- Skullgirls Encore – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Spelunker HD – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Spelunker HD Ultimate Edition – $6.79 – 60% Off
- Tour de France 2015 – $4.99 – 75% Off
Portable and Cross-Buy Games
Vita:
- A Rose in the Twilight – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Criminal Girls: Invite Only – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Demon Gaze – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Energy Balance – $1.19 – 60% Off
- Energy Cycle – $1.19 – 60% Off
- Energy Invasion – $1.19 – 60% Off
- Gal Gun: Double Peace – $7.49 – 75% Off
- htolniq: The Firefly Diary – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Hyperdimnension Neptunia: Producing Perfection – $5.99 – 60% Off
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy – $15.99 – 60% Off
PSP:
- Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero? – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! – $2.99 – 80% Off
Cross Buy:
- PS4/PS3/Vita Asdivine Hearts – $5.99 – 60% Off
- PS4/Vita The Bit.Trip – $1.99 – 80% Off
- PS4/PS3/Vita Hotline Miami – $3.99 – 60% Off
- PS4/PS3/Vita Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – $5.99 – 60% Off
- PS4/PS3/Vita Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – $4.99 – 75% Off
- PS4/Vita Samurai Shodown V Special – $5.99 – 60% Off
- PS4/Vita Siralim – $1.99 – 80% Off
- PS4/Vita Siralim 2 – $4.49 – 70% Off
- PS4/Vita Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99 – 60% Off
- PS4/PS3/Vita Sparkle 2 – $1.59 – 80% Off
- PS4/Vita Toki Tori 2+ – $3.74 – 75% Off