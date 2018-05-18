PlayStation Flash Sale Features Spooky Best-Sellers

PlayStation is kicking off your weekend with a Flash Sale filled with spooks and scares! The latest PSN Flash Sale has gone live, and this week, PS4 owners can look forward to some of the best horror games on the system for dirt-cheap prices. Check out the sale landing page right here to start shopping.

There are a few pages’ worth of games to explore, with over 156 titles discounted. That’s a lot to take in, so we figured you might need some recommendations on what to pick up! This is especially true since the flash sale does actually beer off of its theme quite a bit, offering some RPGs, action games, and adventure games. If horror isn’t your thing, there’s still plenty to see here. Here are a few of the can’t-miss titles:

Dragon Age Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $9.99

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $14.99

Darkest Dungeon – $9.99

Dead Rising – $5.99

Dead Rising 2 – $5.99

Dead Rising Triple Pack – $17.84

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $7.49

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle – $8.99

EA Family Bundle – $9.99

Firewatch – $4.99

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 – $15.99

Inside – $6.99

Journey Collector’s Edition – $9.99

Limbo – $1.99

Life Is Strange Complete Season – $4.99

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $4.99

Resident Evil – $7.99

Resident Evil 4 – $7.99

Resident Evil 5 – $7.99

Resident Evil 6 – $7.99

SOMA – $8.99

WWE 2K18 – $29.99

Believe it or not, that list only represents a fairly small selection of highlights, and there are many more games on sale that you guys are probably going to love.

