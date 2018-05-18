PlayStation Flash Sale Features Spooky Best-Sellers

PlayStation is kicking off your weekend with a Flash Sale filled with spooks and scares! The latest PSN Flash Sale has gone live, and this week, PS4 owners can look forward to some of the best horror games on the system for dirt-cheap prices. Check out the sale landing page right here to start shopping.
There are a few pages’ worth of games to explore, with over 156 titles discounted. That’s a lot to take in, so we figured you might need some recommendations on what to pick up! This is especially true since the flash sale does actually beer off of its theme quite a bit, offering some RPGs, action games, and adventure games. If horror isn’t your thing, there’s still plenty to see here. Here are a few of the can’t-miss titles:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Dragon Age Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $9.99
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $14.99
- Darkest Dungeon – $9.99
- Dead Rising – $5.99
- Dead Rising 2 – $5.99
- Dead Rising Triple Pack – $17.84
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $7.49
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle – $8.99
- EA Family Bundle – $9.99
- Firewatch – $4.99
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 – $15.99
- Inside – $6.99
- Journey Collector’s Edition – $9.99
- Limbo – $1.99
- Life Is Strange Complete Season – $4.99
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $4.99
- Resident Evil – $7.99
- Resident Evil 4 – $7.99
- Resident Evil 5 – $7.99
- Resident Evil 6 – $7.99
- SOMA – $8.99
- WWE 2K18 – $29.99
Believe it or not, that list only represents a fairly small selection of highlights, and there are many more games on sale that you guys are probably going to love.
PSN isn’t the only place to catch some sweet PS4 deals, either! Tomorrow, GameStop’s Pro Day Sale kicks off nationwide, with tons of great deals on hardware and software. You can find the full GameStop Pro Day breakdown right here, but here’s another shortlist of featured games:
- Far Cry 5: $44.99 – FIRST time at this low price
- Middle-earth Shadow of War: $9.99
- For Honor: $9.99 – save 75%
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99
- NBA 2K18: $29.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch, only $19.99 on PS3 and Xbox 360)
- Call of Duty WWII: $39.99 (also available on PC)
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition: $29.99 (includes bonus content)
- South Park Fractured But Whole: $19.99 (available for $34.99 on Nintendo Switch)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $29.99
- FIFA 18 and FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition: $39.99
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: $24.99
- Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.: $29.99 (also available on PC)
- Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality: $19.99 (PSVR only)
- Just Dance 2018: $29.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch and WiiU, only $19.99 on PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii)
- Madden 18: $18 (digital download only)
- STAR WARS Battlefront II: $18 (digital download, $24.99 for physical game)
- Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles: $24.99
- ScribbleNauts Showdown: $19.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch)