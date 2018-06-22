PlayStation Flash Sale Live, Best-Sellers Get Huge Discounts

You hear that? That’s the sound of wallets crying. Why? Because today Sony decided to host a brand-new PlayStation Store Flash Sale offering up a slab of savings on some of the industry’s biggest titles.

In other words, there’s a ton of savings to be had, but also an easy opportunity to fill up that virtual cart and raid your wallet. Thus is the power of the mighty PlayStation Store Flash Sale.

There’s over 234 games discounted in the new sale, including titles for every platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation VR, and even the good ol’ PlayStation Vita.

As always, many of you probably clicked on this for the PS4 sales, so here’s a highlight of some of the best deals you can nab to play on your PlayStation 4 right now:

ARK Survival Evolved – $23.99

Red Faction – $4.49

Red Faction II – $4.49

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $19.99

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – $19.99

Far Cry 4 / Far Cry Primal Bundle – $27.99

Dead By Daylight – $11.99

DOOM – $14.99

Hyper Light Drifter – $7.99

Watch Dogs 1 / Watch Dogs 2 Bundle – $27. 99

Little Nightmares – $7.99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $7.99

Star Wars Battlefront II Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $5.99

The Surge: Complete Edition – $20.99

Alien: Isolation – $8.99

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – $15.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition – $8.99

Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition – $13.99

Furi Definitive Edition – $8.79

Game of Thrones – $6.99

Nex Machina – $5.99

Oxenfree – $4.99

Rogue Trooper Redux -$9.99

Pyre – $9.99

And many more….

My personal recommendation is you can’t go wrong with many of the games listed above. If you’re in the mood for a delightful indie treat, then you may want to check out the likes of Pyre, Furi, Little Nightmares, Oxenfree, Hyper Light Drifter or Nex Machina. All are excellent and are especially wallet friendly.

If you’re in the mood for something bigger then you may want to peep Alien: Isolation, Far Cry 4, DOOM, ARK Survival Evolved, or Dead By Daylight if you need a new multiplayer game in your life.

Or if it’s classics you’re after, Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition or Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection might be what you’re looking for.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the latest Flash Sale, and of course, what you plan on picking up in it.