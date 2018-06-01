PlayStation Celebrates Pride Month With Free PS4 Theme

June is Pride Month and to celebrate, Sony is offering a free PlayStation 4 theme “For All the Players” in the PlayStation Store. The theme itself costs nothing and honors the LGBTQ community. This theme is a perfect way to show off that pride for yourself, or a loved one, in a simple way but one that becomes a part of the gaming experience.

But Pride Month is much more than just a celebration, it was born during a time of strife and when acceptance was a rarity. According to the official website about the origins of Pride Month, which at the time was simply LGBT: ‘It is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan. The Stonewall riots were a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. In the United States the last Sunday in June was initially celebrated as “Gay Pride Day,” but the actual day was flexible. In major cities across the nation the “day” soon grew to encompass a month-long series of events.”

The official site continues “Today, celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia and concerts, and LGBT Pride Month events attract millions of participants around the world. Memorials are held during this month for those members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.”

This movement was huge for leaps and bounds for the gay civil rights movement, and Sony is offering a small (unassuming) way to join in.

To apply the downloaded “For All the Players” theme:

1. Select Settings from the function screen.

2. Select the Theme Settings option to display a list of themes.

3. Scroll to the desired theme, and then press the X button once to select and again to apply.

Interested in downloading it for yourself? You can grab your own right here or download it directly to your console from the PlayStation 4 Store. And just a reminder, it’s free!