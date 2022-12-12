New PlayStation Freebie Available Now

It's hard to beat getting something for free, and PlayStation is giving fans of Sackboy: A Big Adventure a nice extra for all versions of the game. The freebie in question is an Emote Pack that players can use in the game, which features the titular hero licking a lollipop, sharing some love, and more. The Emote Pack is available to claim in all versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure which means fans can snag it on console as well as on PC! It doesn't look like there's any kind of deadline to claim the Emote Pack, but players might want to do so soon, just in case.

Images of the new Emotes were shared by @Wario64 and can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The content can be claimed from the PlayStation Store right here.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was a launch title on PS5 in 2020, simultaneously releasing on PS4. The game spent nearly two years as a console exclusive, but was ported to PC in October 2022. Developed by Sumo Digital, the game is a 3D platformer putting players in the role of the character once again. When the villainous Vex tries to take over Craftworld, it's up to Sackboy to stand against him and rescue his fellow Sackpeople. The game released to mostly positive reception, and even won a pair of awards from the British Academy Games Awards in 2021.

In addition to the Emote Pack, users on PC have also been treated to three new costumes previously available exclusively on consoles. Following a newly released update, the Sackboy T-Shirt, Baroque Costume, and Renaissance Costume are now available to all users. Apparently players have been asking to see these costumes added to the PC versions, and Sumo Digital has now done just that!

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

