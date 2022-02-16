PlayStation Announces Limited-Time Horizon Forbidden West Trophy Event

Ahead of the release of Horizon Forbidden West this week, PlayStation announced on Wednesday it plans to hold a limited-time event connecting the game to Arbor Day. PlayStation has said that for every player who acquires a certain trophy in the game before March 25th, it’ll plant a tree in one of three different locations. The trophy in question is referred to as “Reached the Daunt” in the game, and you’ll be able to start working towards it as soon as the game releases on Friday.

The Arbor Day event was announced on social media and over on the PlayStation site this week with more details shared about how this works. For the players, all you have to do is play the game and get that trophy before March 25th. The site doesn’t say anything about having to sign into your account on the web browser to opt into the event or anything, so it looks as though it’s as easy as just signing into your account on the console and playing the game.

🌳 Play #HorizonForbiddenWest and for each “Reached the Daunt” trophy unlocked before March 25, we, in partnership with the @ArborDay Foundation, will plant a tree in one of 3 different reforestation projects across the US: https://t.co/qE4SkT2L4M pic.twitter.com/jfgCA8zjkn — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 15, 2022

“For the release of Horizon Forbidden West, we want to do something to help nature… with you,” PlayStation’s site about the event said. “Just like how Aloy fights to save the Earth in the game, we can do something together to help our planet. Play Horizon Forbidden West and unlock the “Reached the Daunt” trophy before March 25th, and we, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, will plant a tree across the country to help complete 3 different reforestation projects.”

The three sites in question where the trees will be planted are in Douglas County, Wisconsin, Lassen County, California, and Liberty County, Florida. You can read up on those sites as well as other Arbor Day resources via the site in the tweet linked above.

Within the fine print for the event, PlayStation clarified that these trees won’t be planted endlessly if players are still earning this trophy years from now. An estimated 288,000 trees are required to complete this project, so that’s how many this event will be capped at. The timeframe for this specified again that the trophy must be earned before March 25th to qualify, so it’ll apparently just be whichever of those endpoints comes first.

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release on February 18th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out our review of the game here.