PlayStation Job Listing Hints at More PS5 Games Coming to Xbox and Nintendo

Over the last few years, a number of PlayStation’s first-party games have made the jump to other platforms. Users on PC have largely been the beneficiary, with games like The Last of Us and Until Dawn releasing on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Microsoft and Nintendo have also received some of PlayStation’s internally developed games, including LEGO Horizon Adventures on Switch, and Helldivers 2 on Xbox Series X|S. It seems PlayStation could be planning a lot more, at least according to a new job listing. As spotted by Push Square, PlayStation is looking for a senior director, multiplatform & account management. The job’s description hints at big plans for the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Reporting to the Vice President, Commercial Management as Senior Director of Multiplatform & Account Management, you will play a critical leadership role in shaping and executing the global commercial strategy for PlayStation Studios software titles across all digital platforms beyond PlayStation hardware, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile,” the job description reads. “This role is accountable for optimizing title profitability, ensuring cross-functional alignment, and leading a high-performing team focused on multiplatform expansion, mid-range commercial planning, and platform partner management.”

image courtesy of Marvel, playstation

This doesn’t suggest that PlayStation is suddenly going to embrace the kind of multiplatform strategy we’re seeing play out at Xbox; Sony’s system still sells incredibly well, and big exclusives still help drive PS5 sales. However, it’s possible we could see more PlayStation games get ported years after the fact. Games that have been on PS4 or PS5 for years now could get a huge boost from making the jump to Xbox or Nintendo Switch 2, while helping to offset steep development costs. The Spider-Man games would seem like a perfect candidate for that kind of thing, and it would make sense from Marvel’s perspective as well.

Of course, this new role at PlayStation could also have something to do with the announcements made during a Nintendo Direct back in March. During that showcase, Bandai Namco announced a pair of games for Nintendo Switch and PS5 based on PlayStation owned IP: Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots and Patapon 1+2 Replay. It’s possible we could see Sony licensing out more of its dormant franchises to companies like Bandai Namco for that purpose. Sony has a metric ton of IPs that could be used in such a manner, including long missing favorites like Legend of Legaia or the Ape Escape games.

PlayStation is clearly a lot less concerned with keeping all of its properties exclusive to one platform as it once was. Development costs have ballooned in recent years, and the reality is that porting games to other platforms is a way to offset those costs after the fact. That could benefit those unwilling or uninterested in purchasing a PS5, but we’ll have to wait and see what comes of all this.

Do you think we’ll see more PS5 games make the jump to Xbox and Nintendo systems? What games are you expecting to see? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!