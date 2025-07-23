Nintendo Switch 2 Beats PS4 to Break Major U.S. Record

Nintendo Switch was one of the best-selling video game systems of all-time, and one of the biggest questions of 2025 was whether Nintendo could maintain that momentum with its follow-up system. It’s been more than six weeks since Nintendo Switch 2’s release, and sales data for the U.S. has now been shared for the month of June. According to Circana’s Mat Piscatella, the system had the biggest launch month ever in terms of units sold in America. The previous record was held by Sony’s PS4 with 1.1 million units sold in 2013, but Switch 2 managed to top it with 1.6 million.

Piscatella went on to note that Switch 2 was the best-selling video game hardware overall for the month of June, both in terms of units sold as well as dollars. That’s just for the month though, and PS5 currently remains the top-seller in both those measurements for 2025, at least for the time being. The month of June saw a 6% increase over the previous year, with “a 19% gain in Console content, primarily from the launch of Nintendo Switch 2.”

Hardware – Nintendo Switch 2 sold 1.6M units in June, the highest launch month unit sales for video game hardware in US history. The previous high was the 1.1M units of PlayStation 4 sold during November 2013. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-07-23T13:00:26.048Z

The U.S. numbers offer a better idea overall how the console is faring locally. Last month, Nintendo announced that the system had sold 3.5 million units during its first four days on the market, but those numbers were worldwide. Clearly the system is doing pretty well here in the U.S., but it’s impossible to gauge whether Nintendo can sustain that high interest over time. That will likely depend on multiple factors, including Nintendo’s ability to keep enough units on shelves to meet demand, and if there’s enough exclusive software to keep that demand high.

Right now, it looks like Nintendo’s plans for the rest of 2025 are starting to come into focus. Yesterday, the company announced a new console/software bundle. At launch, Nintendo offered a version of the Switch 2 bundled with Mario Kart World, the system’s big day one release. In October, Nintendo will offer a different bundle, this time with Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The next Pokemon game is likely to be a big seller for Nintendo during the holiday season, but it’s worth noting that the game will be available on the original Switch as well. This year’s other big Nintendo exclusive, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, is also coming to the previous system.

In terms of exclusives, Nintendo Switch 2 has at least three more on the way that we know of this year: Drag x Drive, Kirby Air Riders, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. There has been speculation about whether we might see another exclusive game released during the holiday season, but it seems a bit unlikely given the current release schedule. Rumors suggest that we could be getting a Nintendo Direct later this month, which could help the company establish its plans for the rest of 2025.

