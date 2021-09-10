PlayStation’s New Wolverine Game Is Still “Very Early in Development”

During today’s PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games pulled back the curtain on Marvel’s Wolverine, a new PlayStation 5 game starring Marvel’s beloved canucklehead. The teaser was very brief, showcasing a decimated bar, with a number of patrons covering the floor. As a new opponent tries to sneak up on Logan, claws are unsheathed. The teaser did not include any gameplay footage, and there’s a possible reason for that: the game is still very early in development. In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac Games’ Ryan Schneider stated as such, while also revealing that the game is off to a good start.

“In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not onlyrespect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also lookfor opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniacspirit. Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from whatI’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see whatI did there?), the team is already creating something truly special,” writes Schneider.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wolverine has appeared in a number of video games over the years. There has been a plethora of X-Men video games over the years, but Wolverine has also gotten solo games dating back to the days of the NES. Wolverine hasn’t gotten a solo game since 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but Insomniac Games should be the perfect studio to put a central focus on Logan. The game is being directed by Brian Horton and Cameron Christian, the team responsible for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Given the quality of Miles Morales, that certainly seems like a good sign!

While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a release window of 2023, Schneider’s blog post seems to indicate that it could be even longer before we see Marvel’s Wolverine. There’s just no way of knowing at the moment, but this is one game that will probably be worth waiting for!

Are you looking forward to Marvel’s Wolverine when it releases? What did you think of the game’s teaser trailer? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!