PlayStation’s Massive Mid-Year Sale Now Live

Sony is celebrating the halfway mark of 2018 with a massive PlayStation sale that brings games across different consoles down to next-to-nothing prices.

The Mid-Year Sale’s a big one, a series of discounts that spans the PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and PS VR. Savings go as high as 50 percent off of the games’ original prices, but you can take even more off the price if you’re a PS Plus member, an extra 10 percent off to be precise.

If you’ve got something in particular that you’re looking to save on in the sale, you can check out the full list of what’s available here through the PlayStation Store. There are over 800 products discounted in the sale though, so you’ll be sifting through it for a while if you’re just thumbing through each page. To save some time and figure out what you want before the sale ends on July 17, we’ve got some of the best PlayStation deals below across all platforms represented in the sale.

PS4 Deals

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition – $59.99 (40% off)

“Set in mysterious Ancient Egypt, Assassin’s Creed Origins is a new beginning. Experience a new way to fight while exploring the great pyramids and hidden tombs across the country of Ancient Egypt. Encounter many different storylines along your journey.”

Rocket League Game of the Year Edition – $14.99 (40% off)

“Soccer meets racing once again in our long-awaited, physics-based multiplayer-focused sequel to Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars! Choose a variety of high-flying vehicles equipped with huge rocket boosters and soar into the air to score amazing aerial goals, perform incredible saves, and even demolish enemy players at unbelievable speeds!”

Fallout 4 – $17.99 (40% off)

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Fallout 3 and Skyrim, welcomes you to the world of Fallout 4 . Winner of more than 50 Game of the Year awards, including top honors at the 2016 D.I.C.E. Awards. Fallout 4 is the studio’s most ambitious game ever and the next generation of open-world gaming. As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home.”

PS3 Deals

The Last Of Us – $5.99 (40% off)

“Abandoned cities reclaimed by nature. A population decimated by a modern plague. Survivors are killing each other for food, weapons whatever they can get their hands on. Joel, a brutal survivor, and Ellie, a brave young teenage girl who is wise beyond her years, must work together if they hope to survive their journey across the US.”

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition – $14.99 (50% off)

“This Ultimate Evil Edition contains both Diablo III and the Reaper of Souls expansion set, together in one definitive volume. Rise as one of humanity’s last defenders – crusader, barbarian, witch doctor, demon hunter, monk, or wizard – and collect legendary loot while mastering devastating new powers and abilities. Play solo or form a party of up to four other heroes, either with local players together on the same screen or online. Lay waste to hordes of evil throughout all five acts of the Diablo III storyline, or explore the open world in Adventure Mode to hunt bounties on the elder evils that lurk throughout the mortal realms.”

Red Dead Redemption – $11.99 (60% off)

“America, 1911. The Wild West is dying. When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to pick up his guns again and hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience an epic fight for survival across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico, as John Marston struggles to bury his blood-stained past, one man at a time.”

PS Vita/PSP Deals

Dragon Quest Builders – $27.99 (30% off)

Generations ago, the realm of Alefgard was plunged into darkness by the terrible and treacherous Dragonlord, ruler of all monsters. Mankind was robbed of the power to build and forced to wander the ruins of their former home, scrounging and scavenging in the dust to survive. Now it’s up to you, a Legendary Builder chosen by the Goddess herself, to return the power of creation to the people and rebuild Alefgard. Only when the wonder of imagination has been returned will mankind be able to overthrow the evil Dragonlord once and for all!”

The Longest Five Minutes – $23.99 (40% off)

“In The Longest Five Minutes, you play as the Hero Flash Back as he and his friends battle the evil Demon King. You flash back to earlier experiences in RPG sections, where you can complete quests and slay demons to gain reexperience points. Then, use what you remembered in your fight against the Demon King!”

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair – $13.49 (55% off)

“Jabberwock Island—Once a popular tourist destination, you and your classmates at Hope’s Peak Academy have been brought to this island by your teacher. Everyone seems to be having fun…until Monokuma returns and restarts his murderous game! Trapped on this island of mutual killing, your only hope rests in solving the island’s mysteries.”

PS VR Deals

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality – $20.99 (30% off)

“Rick and Morty have teleported into your living room for a cutting-edge VR adventure! Play as a Morty clone as you explore Rick’s garage, the Smith household, and alien worlds. Experience life as a clone of Morty and all the trauma that comes with it. Step through portals to strange worlds, help Rick with his bizarre experiments, and use your hands in VR to pick up and play in an interaction-filled 3D Rick-ality. Follow Rick’s directions (or don’t!) to solve puzzles and complete missions in this fully voice acted adventure.”

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – $8.99 (40% off)

“One player is trapped in a virtual room with a ticking time bomb they must defuse. The other players are the “Experts” who must give the instructions to defuse the bomb by deciphering the information found in the bomb defusal manual. But there’s a catch: the Experts can’t see the bomb, so everyone will need to talk it out – fast!”

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $35.99 (40% off)

“A true, full-length open-world game for VR has arrived from award-winning developers, Bethesda Game Studios. Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. From battling ancient dragons to exploring rugged mountains and more, Skyrim VR brings to life a complete open world for you to experience any way you choose. Skyrim VR includes the critically-acclaimed core game and official add-ons – Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.”